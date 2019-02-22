Style File

Check out these new beauty, fragrance, and fashion launches from local trendsetters.

By Deborah Kirk

Erica Tanov introduced her debut fragrance, Fougère, in January. Photo by Alana Hale

Berkeley designer Erica Tanov has just released her first fragrance, a lush, 100 percent natural eau de parfum called Fougère. Inspired by Northern California’s verdant environment, Tanov blended pure plant es­sences—including vetiver, orris root, rose geranium, and lavender—to evoke the feeling of “a walk in the woods after a rain,” she says.

Known for her sophisticated women’s wear and elegant home goods, Tanov is realizing a longtime dream with the creation of Fougère. “I wanted a modern fragrance that captures the fresh feeling of unfurling fern fronds laden with dew, yet also has the warmth and earthiness of the moss-covered forest floor,” she says. “It’s a very personal fragrance, yet one I think will resonate with many.”

$180 for 50 ml.; sold exclusively at Erica Tanov’s boutiques and at ericatanov.com.

Another company with a deep connection to the great outdoors is Juniper Ridge, an Oakland-​based enterprise that creates all-natural fragrances, soaps, essential oils, incense, and more. The intoxicating products—which the company describes as “wilderness perfumes”—are formulated with essences derived from wildflowers, bark, tree trimmings, and other botanicals that conjure the landscapes of the American West. Juniper Ridge’s signature scents include Coastal Pine, Redwood Mist, Desert Cedar, and Cascade Forest—each named for settings where the aromatic ingredients are sourced. Keep an eye out for new additions to the Juniper Ridge portfolio; this year, the company plans to add a line of body oils as well as two new tea blends.

Available at Whole Foods markets and in many local shops including Maker’s Market in Walnut Creek and Range Life Market in Livermore, as well as at juniperridge.com.

Shop Talk

In January, a cheerful new store opened in Lafayette. Luck, the brainchild of owner (and Moraga native) Lorin Platto, carries such coveted and wearable lines as Poupette St. Barth, Sea NY, IRO, and Frame. “I’m interested in smaller, distinctive lines that are focused on quality materials and craftsmanship,” Platto says. “It’s a highly curated collection that reflects my personal style.” 3416 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Ste. D (entrance on Brown Ave.), lucklafayette.com.

A not-to-be-missed stop on any East Bay shopping outing is McMullen, the high-end women’s boutique that recently moved to Uptown Oakland. Owner Sherri McMullen has a sharp eye for up-and-coming designers, which she includes with her store’s fashion-forward offerings. Among the hard-to-find lines McMullen is excited to carry this year are Pyer Moss, winner of the CFDA’s 2018 Designer of the Year award, and Lisa Folawiyo, whose handbags are exclusive to McMullen in the United States. The boutique also stocks wares by homegrown talents—and this spring, McMullen will launch a collection of must-have pieces by East Bay native Nina Sarin Arias. 2257 Broadway, shopmcmullen.com.