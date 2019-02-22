Style File

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Check out these new beauty, fragrance, and fashion launches from local trendsetters.

By Deborah Kirk

Published:

Erica Tanov introduced her debut fragrance, Fougère, in January.

Photo by Alana Hale

Berkeley designer Erica Tanov has just released her first fragrance, a lush, 100 percent natural eau de parfum called Fougère. Inspired by Northern California’s verdant environment, Tanov blended pure plant es­sences—including vetiver, orris root, rose geranium, and lavender—to evoke the feeling of “a walk in the woods after a rain,” she says.

Known for her sophisticated women’s wear and elegant home goods, Tanov is realizing a longtime dream with the creation of Fougère. “I wanted a modern fragrance that captures the fresh feeling of unfurling fern fronds laden with dew, yet also has the warmth and earthiness of the moss-covered forest floor,” she says. “It’s a very personal fragrance, yet one I think will resonate with many.”

$180 for 50 ml.; sold exclusively at Erica Tanov’s boutiques and at ericatanov.com.

 

Another company with a deep connection to the great outdoors is Juniper Ridge, an Oakland-​based enterprise that creates all-natural fragrances, soaps, essential oils, incense, and more. The intoxicating products—which the company describes as “wilderness perfumes”—are formulated with essences derived from wildflowers, bark, tree trimmings, and other botanicals that conjure the landscapes of the American West. Juniper Ridge’s signature scents include Coastal Pine, Redwood Mist, Desert Cedar, and Cascade Forest—each named for settings where the aromatic ingredients are sourced. Keep an eye out for new additions to the Juniper Ridge portfolio; this year, the company plans to add a line of body oils as well as two new tea blends.

Available at Whole Foods markets and in many local shops including Maker’s Market in Walnut Creek and Range Life Market in Livermore, as well as at juniperridge.com.

Juniper Ridge gift sets include body wash, essential oil, and incense. Photo by Ingrid Nelson.

 

Shop Talk

In January, a cheerful new store opened in Lafayette. Luck, the brainchild of owner (and Moraga native) Lorin Platto, carries such coveted and wearable lines as Poupette St. Barth, Sea NY, IRO, and Frame. “I’m interested in smaller, distinctive lines that are focused on quality materials and craftsmanship,” Platto says. “It’s a highly curated collection that reflects my personal style.” 3416 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Ste. D (entrance on Brown Ave.), lucklafayette.com.

 

The new McMullen boutique. Photo by Maria Del Rio.

A not-to-be-missed stop on any East Bay shopping outing is McMullen, the high-end women’s boutique that recently moved to Uptown Oakland. Owner Sherri McMullen has a sharp eye for up-and-coming designers, which she includes with her store’s fashion-forward offerings. Among the hard-to-find lines McMullen is excited to carry this year are Pyer Moss, winner of the CFDA’s 2018 Designer of the Year award, and Lisa Folawiyo, whose handbags are exclusive to McMullen in the United States. The boutique also stocks wares by homegrown talents—and this spring, McMullen will launch a collection of must-have pieces by East Bay native Nina Sarin Arias. 2257 Broadway, shopmcmullen.com.

 

Faces

Threads of Hope

Diablo magazine recognized outstanding volunteerism at the Threads of Hope gala at the Orinda Theatre. The annual event saw five local heroes receive awards for their tireless efforts to better the community, from teaching tai chi to cancer patients to representing LGBTQ+ immigrants applying for asylum.

Cancer League Holly Ball

More than 200 partygoers traveled to Rio de Janeiro (otherwise known as the Claremont Country Club in Oakland) for the Cancer League’s 45th Holly Ball. The Carnival in Rio–themed black-tie event raised more than $250,000 for nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

Shellie Awards

The best of the best in local theater were honored at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek during this annual event. Past and current winners posed with mascot Miss Shellie on the Hofmann Theatre stage to commemorate this awards show’s 40th anniversary.

California Indie Film Festival

One of the fastest growing film festivals in California, the 2018 incarnation of this weeklong celebration of independent and foreign (as well as mainstream) movies presented more than a dozen films and numerous shorts in the Orinda, Rheem, and Castro theaters.

Sing Out for Seva

Berkeley’s Seva Foundation, which transforms lives by restoring people’s sight, celebrated 40 years with a sold-out concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Hosted by cofounder Wavy Gravy, the epic jam session featured performances by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Mickey Hart, Joan Osborne, and other special guests.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.
