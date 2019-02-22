Tee It Up: East Bay T-shirts

Show your hometown spirit with one of these East Bay–inspired T-shirts.

By Peter Crooks

The granddaddy of East Bay T-shirt production, Oaklandish has all kinds of local-themed offerings, including odes to tailgate parties at the Coliseum and iconic monuments of the Oakland skyline (pictured). $25–$30, oaklandish.com.

Alameda-based All Good Living offers several shirts celebrating our favorite East Bay island—including one featuring Alameda’s Victorian architecture (pictured), as well as a retro 1970s design and a tee playing off the Warriors logo. $25–$29, allgoodliving.com.

The owner of Walnut Creek’s indie record store, Up the Creek, put a suburban spin on the Warriors’ logo to create these tees depicting the moon over Mount Diablo. They’re printed locally and sold at other area retailers, including Wish boutique and Love and Chocolate, in addition to Up the Creek. $26, upthecreekrecords.com.

A few large online retailers produce hometown tees—such as Teepublic, which makes a vintage-​style Danville design. We also love Zazzle’s distressed spin on the California state flag, which can be customized for any East Bay city, such as Pleasanton (pictured). $20, teepublic.com; $25, zazzle.com.

The Roundup Saloon—a beloved 84-year-old watering hole in Lafayette—sells its own shirts riffing on a certain Tennessee whiskey’s logo. Available in-bar only. $20, rounduplafayette.com.