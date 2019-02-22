Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top March Events in the East Bay

Enter the realm of fairy tales at Once Upon a Time; uncover the ultimate find at OMCA’s White Elephant Sale; celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Dublin; and more.

By Emilie White

Published:

Dancers Michael Wells and Jackie McConnell perform in Once Upon a Time.

Photo by Aris Bernales

Theater

Brooklyn Bridge

2/28–3/23 Lafayette’s Town Hall Theatre presents the California premiere of this play by Melissa James Gibson, which follows 10-year-old Sasha as she works on a report about the Brooklyn Bridge with the help of her extraordinary neighbors. townhalltheatre.com.

 

 

 

 

Fundraiser

Dan Ashley Presents: Rock the CASA

3/2 The ABC-7 News anchor hosts his annual charity concert at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts to raise money for organizations that support underserved children. This year’s event features a performance from Grammy Award–winning “Lady Marmalade” singer and all-around legend Patti LaBelle. rockthecasa.org.

 

Shopping

White Elephant Sale

3/2–3/3 Northern California’s largest rummage sale, this 60th annual event—held in an enormous ware­house on Oakland’s Lancaster Street—benefits the Oakland Museum of California. whiteelephantsale.org.

 

Comedy

Damon Wayans

3/7–3/10 Pleasanton’s Tommy T’s Comedy Club welcomes the renowned TV star and comedian for four nights of laughter. tommyts.com/pleasanton.

 

Literature

Taylor Jenkins Reid: Daisy Jones and the Six

3/8 The author reads from her buzzy novel, set in the 1960s and ’70s L.A. music scene, at Rakestraw Books in Danville. rakestrawbooks.com.

 

Opera

The Barber of Seville

3/9–3/10, 3/16–3/17 “It will be played as long as Italian opera exists,” Beethoven told Gioachino Rossini, The Barber of Seville’s composer. Indeed, the Livermore Valley Opera stages the vibrant and hilarious tale of love and lust this month at the Bankhead Theater. livermorevalleyopera.com.

 

Film

Free Movie Night

3/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, lose yourself the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Festival

Dublin Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

3/15–3/17 Love for the Emerald Isle turns downtown Dublin green for a whole weekend. Revelers can cheer on the parade, enjoy Irish dancers, sample bangers and mash and green pancakes, and more. dublin.ca.gov.

 

Dance

Once Upon a Time

3/22–3/23 Diablo Ballet fetes its 25th anniversary with the world premiere of an enchanting new ballet at the Lesher Center for the Arts. Accompanied by the Contra Costa Wind Symphony, the dancers reimagine several iconic fairy tales, including Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and Jack and the Beanstalk. diabloballet.org.

 

Storytelling

An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned

3/23 The host of NPR’s This American Life leads audiences at Berkeley’s​ Zellerbach Hall through a multimedia presentation peppered with engaging bits of wisdom gleaned from his illustrious career. cal​​​performances.org.

 

Auto

Goodguys 37th All American Get-Together

3/30–3/31 With AutoCross races, a dragster exhibition, vehicle sales, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and more than 3,000 cars from across the decades, the Goodguys gathering at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton brings two days of automotive adventures. good-guys.com.

 

Find us on Facebook