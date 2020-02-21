Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

One Fine Weekend in Sonoma County

As memories of blazing hillsides begin to fade, the Geyserville-Healdsburg-Windsor stretch of Wine Country is due for a visit.

By Dana Rebmann

Published:

SingleThread Farm provides produce for its namesake restaurant’s 11-course tasting menus.

Photo by Jason Jaacks

Once you see them, they’re impossible to forget. Photos and newsclips of Sonoma County on fire—yet again—were heartbreaking, whether you live down the street or halfway around the world. But that was last fall. Visit today and you’ll find thriving communities eager to welcome tourists again.

It’s easy to think the worst. The Kincade Fire destroyed 174 homes, nearly 78,000 acres of wilderness in the rugged northeast corner of the county, and a large chunk of a historic winery. The blaze left a devastating mark on Sonoma County, while folks throughout the San Francisco Bay Area dealt with what seemed like endless power shutoffs.

But if Sonoma County has taught us anything over the past few years, it’s that it is a force to be reckoned with. The Kincade Fire damaged less than 8 percent of Sonoma County’s million-acre landscape. If you take the time to do the math, the numbers prove little has changed. Thousands of acres of vineyards, a booming beer scene, and countless local businesses are waiting for you.

 

Healdsburg’s Jordan Winery evokes a stately French chateau. Photo by Jose Manuel Alorda.

High-End Healdsburg

Because Healdsburg, Geyserville, and Windsor were closest to the flames, the fire impacted them most acutely. To help those communities recoup some of the tourism dollars they lost during the catastrophe, head to Healdsburg—you could easily spend an entire weekend there. Seemingly always humming with visitors, the city is known for its vibrant plaza and hot spots like SingleThread (the first Sonoma County restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars), Jordan Winery, and the swanky Hotel Les Mars. But broadening your must-do list will help you make the most of your time there. Sample tasty Spanish small plates at Bravas Bar de Tapas or a juicy burger (big enough to be split) with a side of onion rings at Healdsburger. If you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, you’ll find high-end boutiques surrounding the plaza. Or wander a few blocks to the locally owned Jam Jar to find one-of-a-kind jewelry, art, and other handmade gifts, created mostly by Sonoma County artists.

 

 

 

A scenic tasting at Dutcher Crossing Winery in Geyserville. Photo courtesy of Dutcher Crossing Winery.

Geyserville Gastronomy

Less than 10 minutes north of Healdsburg, Geyserville knows how to turn on the charm. While it’s frequently overshadowed by its ever-popular neighbor, life here moves at a slower, less crowded pace. Start your day by walking through the vineyards at Dutcher Crossing Winery, then sit down to a wine tasting accompanied by pastries from a local bakery.

It would be easy to linger, but be sure to save time to poke around downtown Geyserville. It’s only a few blocks long but brimming with ways to fill a getaway. Bosworth and Son Store, a fixture since 1911, carries Western wear and gifts, and is home to the Geyserville historical museum. If you’re lucky, a lovable pooch named Willie will greet you when you walk in the door. Just across the street, shabby-​chic furnishings spill out the front doors of Gin’gilli’s Vintage Home, making it hard to walk by without taking a peek. Shop for vintage clothes and knickknacks in between sips from 10 wineries at Locals tasting room. The lineup of additional tasting rooms on Geyserville Avenue—Meeker, Pech Merle, and Ramazzotti, to name just a few—means you can park your car and taste the town on foot.

Historic downtown Geyserville boasts an Old West charm. Photo by Sonoma County Tourism.

Shake up a wine-centric afternoon with a stop in the Geyserville Gun Club Bar and Lounge. Located on the main drag in the Odd Fellows Building, the hip neighborhood watering hole whips up libations with names like Blunderbuss and Spaghetti Western. Happy hour happens Monday through Friday, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at which point you might be thinking about dinner. Catelli’s opened in Geyserville in the 1930s; today, the family’s third generation is at the helm, serving Italian specialties like house-made ravioli, lasagna, and chicken parmesan. A short block away, Diavola is famous for its Neapolitan-style pizzas and house-cured salumi and sausages.

 

Sip suds such as the cult-favorite Pliny the Elder IPA at Russian River Brewing Company’s Windsor outpost. Photo by Sonoma County Tourism.

Windsor Wonderland

The fight to save Windsor from the Kincade Fire brought with it sudden notoriety, but the town has been quietly growing a fan base for years. Its thriving beer scene went from low-key rumblings to rock-star status thanks to the opening of Russian River Brewing Company’s enormous new brewpub in an industrial area off Highway 101. Beer lovers can take a self-led tour anytime, but the guided tour includes a taste of three brews and a souvenir glass. The food menu here is smaller than the one at the brand’s original Santa Rosa location, but you can still order everything from salmon cakes to pork schnitzel while enjoying any of the 16 to 20 beers on tap. Around the corner, St. Florian’s Brewery donates at least 5 percent of its profits to fire-related and community-based organizations. (Florian is the patron saint of firefighters, and the brewery is co-owned by Windsor’s fire captain.) St. Florian’s shuttered due to smoke damage following the October blaze, but the owners hope to reopen it soon.

 

Enjoy a chef-prepared picnic at Enriquez Estate Wines, near Windsor. Photo by Meredith Barlin.

It’s so close, you can practically taste the beers on tap at the neighboring Barley and Bine Beer Cafe—one of a handful of businesses that call Artisan Alley home. Parking spots in this beverage district aren’t solely for cars; you’ll find stacked wine barrels and apple crates as part of the scenery, too. Along with Sonoma Brothers Distilling and a few boutique wineries including Two Shepherds and Colagrossi Wines, the little-known complex houses Tilted Shed Ciderworks. (Some tenants have limited hours or are open predominantly by appointment, so check before you go.) If you’re craving more time in the vineyards, Enriquez Estate Wines—10 minutes outside of town, toward Forestville—offers ATV tours and a renovated milk barn where visitors can spend the night.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: February 20-26

This week, view posters made to protest the Vietnam War, enjoy the photographs of a local legend, laugh along to a madcap onstage adventure, and more.

Top Tickets: February 13-19

This week in the East Bay, enjoy two new art exhibitions, sample Girl Scout cookies and wine, catch a documentary set in Oakland, and more.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Palm Springs: An Oasis of Modern Style

Diablo Dish: Fat Tuesday Beckons

Diablo Dish: SF Beer Week in the East Bay

The Ultimate East Bay Kids’ Birthday Party Guide

Q&A With Attorney Fatima Silva

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope Awards

Every year, Diablo profiles five outstanding East Bay volunteers in our December issue. These individuals are then recognized at the Threads of Hope Awards—a presentation open to the entire community. This year’s ceremony, along with a reception, was hosted at the Lesher Center for the Arts, and Jessica Aguirre of NBC11 News was mistress of ceremonies. The 2019 award recipients were local heroes Edie Henchey, Karen Henrich, Linda Turnbull, Sharon Beswick Pappas, and Tom Wallace.

Sips in the City

At the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, an estimated 300 guests gathered for an evening filled with wine tasting, delicious food, and silent and live auctions to raise money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. The proceeds largely benefit the expansion of the hospital’s virtual reality technology, which was featured in Diablo’s October 2019 issue, and will also help with the purchase of other medical equipment. The event was put together by the Rowan Branch, a group that garners funds for supplies and programs at the Oakland institution.

Art of Mixology

For the sixth consecutive year, bartenders and drink enthusiasts came together at Orinda Theatre Square for Lamorinda Arts Council’s craft cocktail competition and fundraiser. Attendees were able to sample over 20 craft cocktails made by 18 participants, snack on tasty finger foods, and vote for their favorite drink. In the end, the Mixologist of the Year Award went to Casey Carr of Batch and Brine for his drink called “So-Shu Think You Can Dance.”

Shellie Awards

In January, the 41st annual Shellie Awards took place at the Lesher Center for the Arts. The awards show, which highlights the region’s outstanding performing arts community, honored more than 120 individuals and their work in both musicals and plays. The winning productions included Contra Costa Musical Theatre’s Matilda, Broadway Repertory Theater’s Annie, Center Repertory Company’s The Diary of Anne Frank and Mamma Mia!, and more.

Best in Show: Stories From Beyond the Shelter

To celebrate animals and beloved pets, Berkeley Humane held a storytelling contest at Freight and Salvage. The event, which was hosted by KQED’s Michael Krasny, featured cocktails, a silent auction, and international best-selling author Isabel Allende. All earnings went toward Berkeley Humane’s livesaving programs.

John Muir Health Gala

For the sixth year in a row, local residents celebrated John Muir Health at a black-tie bash. With hundreds of guests present—including community leaders, physicians and clinicians, corporate executives, hospital administrators and board members, and donors—the gala benefited John Muir Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Following a reception, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and a live auction, the night came to an end with music and dancing.

Mustache Gracias

In honor of Movember (an initiative that sees men growing mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness for men’s health issues) and to garner funds for the Cancer Support Community, Contra Costa Oncology presented an event at the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery in Walnut Creek. Attendees enjoyed Mexican fare from Madd Mex Cantina Food Truck, drank beer and margaritas, participated in the Sweetest Stache contest, and entered to win exciting raffle prizes.

Impact Diablo Valley 2019 Kick-Off Event

Impact Diablo Valley’s mission is to foster future philanthropists and support local nonprofits. In November, the group came together to vote for its $100,000 grant to go to Brentwood’s Village Community Resource Center (VCRC). This money will help VCRC open a new location for its after-school academy, which serves the low-income population in Contra Costa County.

On Broadway Gala

The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) hosted its yearly gala at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts and raised a record-breaking amount: more than $500,000. In support of the DRAA’s mission to give children, underserved schools, and the rest of the community access to art experiences, the sold-out affair included silent and live auctions, a delicious dinner from Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, fine wines from Wente Vineyards, and lots of entertainment. Next year’s October soiree will celebrate the Lesher Center’s 30th anniversary.

Danville Children's Guild Fashion Show and Luncheon

In an effort to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Danville Children’s Guild held its 15th annual fundraiser at the Diablo Country Club. The event featured a vendor fair, fashion show, luncheon, and auction, bringing in $97,000 for NAMI. For over 40 years, the nonprofit has aided local youth charities and organizations and is committed to improving the lives of children in need in Contra Costa County.

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook