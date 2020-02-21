Orinda Hills

Architects, builders and home designers share the details of the stories behind their residential projects.

Content provided by Camp & Camp Associates, Inc.

Kalamazoo is synonymous with the “Rolls Royce” of outdoor appliances. GreenGo Construction Inc. constructed this complete kitchen and bar, including a 48″ hybrid fire-grill, cooktop, sink, dishwasher, refrigerator, wine chiller, warming drawers and more.

The native oak woodlands and grasslands of the Orinda Hills set the panoramic stage for this family’s outdoor entertainment masterpiece. The domestic landscape is respectful of the natural botanical native plant palette while providing colorful blooming perennials and companion grasses. The home, perched among the rolling knolls of Wilder, provides an incredible outdoor living experience.

Through maximized use of the available topography, Terry Camp A.S.LA, Landscape Architect from Camp and Camp Associates Inc, crafted an intricate, terraced outdoor floor plan consisting of exterior rooms for cooking, dining, living, and recreation. A large pergola built with materials in the same architectural vocabulary as the main house provides shade for the nerve center of this entertainer’s dream yard: the fully outfitted, state-of-the-art kitchen. The adjacent fireplace complex comes complete with a pizza oven, broiler station, and full secondary food-prep kitchen. A craftsman storage building serves as the pantry, fit for stocking all the cooking essentials and supplies. The central kitchen and wraparound bar open into the family’s spacious dining area, which connects to a sun lounge and lower terraces for the spa and sunken fire table retreat.

Camp and Camp Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture, urban design and land planning firm located in Walnut Creek, California. www.campandcamp.com