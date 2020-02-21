Small Wonders: East Bay Children’s Fashion

Spring’s hottest looks aren’t just for grown-ups.

By Emilie White

Fit for a Princess

Former luxury wedding-gown designer Sunny Moraveji fills her Lafayette boutique, Myara, with fancy frocks designed for girls ages 3 months to 14 years. Adorned in understated beadwork and cascades of tulle, Myara’s dresses seem like something out of a fairy tale. Many feature mesh-tie backs for adjusting the size as youngsters grow. From $75, myara.com.

Going to Extremes

Northern California–based designers Elias and Janell Motran created World of Monokrome around the idea that high-contrast patterns, particularly in black and white, stimulate young brains. You can find their edgy black-and-white statement pieces—from mini leather biker pants, to acid-wash distressed denim, to “AB/CD” rocker sweaters—at the brand’s online store. From $29, worldofmonokrome.com.

On Cloud Nine

Based in Union City, the baby and toddler fashion brand Angel Dear has retailers across the country—including local Nordstrom stores—clamoring to sell its swaddles, onesies, and two-piece sets. The coordinating, classic pieces are designed in sophisticated soft hues and made from organic fibers, such as bamboo, whenever possible. For extra warmth, pick up a look lined with cozy Sherpa fleece. From $25, angeldear.net.

Comfort Zone

At her Berkeley baby and little-kid boutique, Bird and Bean, Janel Andersen prizes softness and comfort above all else—but with an eye for durability. A highlight are the infant rompers, coveralls, and puffy “bubble” styles, each printed in bright, cheerful patterns featuring woodland creatures, flowers, rainbows, and more. Rompers $36, birdandbeanshop.com.

Flights of Fancy

With locations in Lafayette and Danville, Whimsy and Whimsy Kidz stock imaginative dresses and acces-sories, some designed by owner Nicole Jarotzky for her Fairies and Feathers label. These playful ensembles can be customized in your desired color and style. Consider a feathery hair extension, available in 200 shades and lengths, to complete the ethereal look. Dresses from $25, whimsykidz.com.