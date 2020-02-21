Spring Fashion: Starlet Fever
This season’s most captivating looks conjure the all-out glamour of Hollywood’s golden era—but with a decidedly modern edge.
The Berkeley City Club
The exquisite setting for Diablo’s spring fashion feature, the Berkeley City Club was designed by famed architect Julia Morgan (best known for creating Hearst Castle).
Originally called the Berkeley Women’s City Club, the “little castle” opened in 1930 as a center for social, cultural, and recreational activities. Over the years, the club has hosted numerous events, including a speech by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart. In 1975, the property was designated a city landmark; it was named to the National Register of Historic Places two years later. Now a luxe hotel featuring the French eatery Julia’s Restaurant, the nightspot Morgan’s Bar and Lounge, and an extraordinary pool, the Berkeley City Club is an elegantly preserved celebration of Morgan’s architectural legacy. berkeleycityclub.com.
