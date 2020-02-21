Edit ModuleShow Tags
Spring Fashion: Starlet Fever

This season’s most captivating looks conjure the all-out glamour of Hollywood’s golden era—but with a decidedly modern edge.

Photography by Katie Lovecraft // Styled by Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair and Makeup by Alexia Ogle // Model Page Ruth

Jason Wu Collection strapless ruched tulle midi dress, $3,495, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Prada floral patent leather pumps, $750, at Neiman Marcus; Shy Creation 14-karat yellow gold and diamond earrings, $3,640, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Kamperett Loretta organza silk dress, $650, at McMullen; Ulla Johnson Flora heels, $395, at ullajohnson.com; Barbela 14-karat gold and diamond mini chevron necklace, $275, at M by Maggie Rizer; Dean Harris peridot faceted oval pendant, $4,500, at M by Maggie Rizer; HJ Collection rose gold and diamond double flower ring, $2,895, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Borgo de Nor Layla crepe hibiscus dress, $875, at M by Maggie Rizer; Proenza Schouler strappy high-heel sandals, $675, at proenza schouler.com; Melissa Joy Manning 14-karat gold pearl wishbone earrings, $360, at Melissa Joy Manning; Roberto Coin 18-karat double symphony Golden Gate ring, $1,550, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Alexander McQueen orchid-print silk shift dress, $1,990, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Staud Flora leather cream sandals, $375, at staud.clothing; Khiry Isha 18-karat gold and rose quartz hoop earrings, $520, at McMullen.

 

PatBo fringe and mesh cutout dress, $675, at patbo.com; Alexandre Birman Clarita sandals, $595, at M by Maggie Rizer; Melissa Joy Manning 14-karat gold, Kentucky agate, topaz, and opal three-drop earrings, $2,025, at Melissa Joy Manning.

 

Missoni Mare knit caftan with slits, $940, and one-piece swimsuit, $820, at M by Maggie Rizer; Givenchy yellow logo slide sandals, $695, at Nordstrom; Melissa Joy Manning 14-karat gold, pearl, opal, and aquamarine necklace, $4,175, at Melissa Joy Manning.

 

Valentino scallop-trim knit shift dress, $2,300, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Saint Laurent gold Kiki slingback pumps, $825, at Nordstrom; Roberto Coin 18-karat rose gold Venetian Princess black jade and diamond earrings, $4,300, at Heller Jewelers; Roberto Coin 18-karat double symphony Golden Gate ring, $1,550, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Rachel Comey copper silk Limbara dress, $795, at rachelcomey.com; Maral Rapp deco glam arrow mesh earrings in vintage gold, $217, at Crown Nine; Shy Creation 14-karat white gold diamond pavé heart ring, $1,600, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Dolce and Gabbana polka dot sheer chiffon blouse, $995, and floral-print silk charmeuse skirt, $975, at Nordstrom; Manolo Blahnik Maysale suede mules, $745, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Melissa Joy Manning silver extra long double-chain tube earrings with cluster accents of gray sapphire, saloni moonstone, and green aquamarine, $850, at Melissa Joy Manning.

 

Rachel Comey Rendez blazer, $625, and Junta jumpsuit, $695, at McMullen; Melissa Joy Manning 14-karat yellow gold freshwater pearl cuff bracelet, $750, at Melissa Joy Manning; Khiry Khartoum gold and rose quartz ring, $385, at McMullen.

 

Ulla Johnson Averil metallic long sleeve minidress, $525, at Nordstrom; Gucci GG gold platform sandals, $950, at Nordstrom; Hearts on Fire 18-karat yellow gold Lorelei floral oval inside-outside hoop earrings, $4,900, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Aidan by Aidan Mattox hand-beaded cocktail dress, $265, at Neiman Marcus; Hearts on Fire 18-karat yellow gold Lorelei floral oval inside-out hoop earrings, $4,900, at Heller Jewelers.

 

The Berkeley City Club

The exquisite setting for Diablo’s spring fashion feature, the Berkeley City Club was designed by famed architect Julia Morgan (best known for creating Hearst Castle).

Originally called the Berkeley Women’s City Club, the “little castle” opened in 1930 as a center for social, cultural, and recreational activities. Over the years, the club has hosted numerous events, including a speech by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart. In 1975, the property was designated a city landmark; it was named to the National Register of Historic Places two years later. Now a luxe hotel featuring the French eatery Julia’s Restaurant, the nightspot Morgan’s Bar and Lounge, and an extraordinary pool, the Berkeley City Club is an elegantly preserved celebration of Morgan’s architectural legacy. berkeleycityclub.com.

 

Save the Dates

Upcoming events at the Berkeley City Club:

March 13 and 14
Winemaker dinners, featuring special menus and wine pairings
Julia’s Restaurant

April 12
Easter brunch
Julia’s Restaurant

May 10
Mother’s Day brunch
Julia’s Restaurant

 

Where to Shop

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, crown-nine.com.
Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. 168, San Ramon, hellerjewelers.com.
M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, mbymaggie.com.
McMullen: 2257 Broadway, Oakland, shopmcmullen.com.
Melissa Joy Manning: 1827 Fifth St., Ste. A, Berkeley, melissajoymanning.com.
Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, neimanmarcus.com.
Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, shop.nordstrom.com.
Patbo: patbo.com.
Proenza Schouler: proenzaschouler.com.
Rachel Comey: rachelcomey.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, saksfifthavenue.com.
STAUD: staud.clothing.
Ulla Johnson: ullajohnson.com.

 

Faces

Threads of Hope Awards

Every year, Diablo profiles five outstanding East Bay volunteers in our December issue. These individuals are then recognized at the Threads of Hope Awards—a presentation open to the entire community. This year’s ceremony, along with a reception, was hosted at the Lesher Center for the Arts, and Jessica Aguirre of NBC11 News was mistress of ceremonies. The 2019 award recipients were local heroes Edie Henchey, Karen Henrich, Linda Turnbull, Sharon Beswick Pappas, and Tom Wallace.

Sips in the City

At the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, an estimated 300 guests gathered for an evening filled with wine tasting, delicious food, and silent and live auctions to raise money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. The proceeds largely benefit the expansion of the hospital’s virtual reality technology, which was featured in Diablo’s October 2019 issue, and will also help with the purchase of other medical equipment. The event was put together by the Rowan Branch, a group that garners funds for supplies and programs at the Oakland institution.

Art of Mixology

For the sixth consecutive year, bartenders and drink enthusiasts came together at Orinda Theatre Square for Lamorinda Arts Council’s craft cocktail competition and fundraiser. Attendees were able to sample over 20 craft cocktails made by 18 participants, snack on tasty finger foods, and vote for their favorite drink. In the end, the Mixologist of the Year Award went to Casey Carr of Batch and Brine for his drink called “So-Shu Think You Can Dance.”

Shellie Awards

In January, the 41st annual Shellie Awards took place at the Lesher Center for the Arts. The awards show, which highlights the region’s outstanding performing arts community, honored more than 120 individuals and their work in both musicals and plays. The winning productions included Contra Costa Musical Theatre’s Matilda, Broadway Repertory Theater’s Annie, Center Repertory Company’s The Diary of Anne Frank and Mamma Mia!, and more.

Best in Show: Stories From Beyond the Shelter

To celebrate animals and beloved pets, Berkeley Humane held a storytelling contest at Freight and Salvage. The event, which was hosted by KQED’s Michael Krasny, featured cocktails, a silent auction, and international best-selling author Isabel Allende. All earnings went toward Berkeley Humane’s livesaving programs.

John Muir Health Gala

For the sixth year in a row, local residents celebrated John Muir Health at a black-tie bash. With hundreds of guests present—including community leaders, physicians and clinicians, corporate executives, hospital administrators and board members, and donors—the gala benefited John Muir Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Following a reception, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and a live auction, the night came to an end with music and dancing.

Mustache Gracias

In honor of Movember (an initiative that sees men growing mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness for men’s health issues) and to garner funds for the Cancer Support Community, Contra Costa Oncology presented an event at the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery in Walnut Creek. Attendees enjoyed Mexican fare from Madd Mex Cantina Food Truck, drank beer and margaritas, participated in the Sweetest Stache contest, and entered to win exciting raffle prizes.

Impact Diablo Valley 2019 Kick-Off Event

Impact Diablo Valley’s mission is to foster future philanthropists and support local nonprofits. In November, the group came together to vote for its $100,000 grant to go to Brentwood’s Village Community Resource Center (VCRC). This money will help VCRC open a new location for its after-school academy, which serves the low-income population in Contra Costa County.

On Broadway Gala

The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) hosted its yearly gala at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts and raised a record-breaking amount: more than $500,000. In support of the DRAA’s mission to give children, underserved schools, and the rest of the community access to art experiences, the sold-out affair included silent and live auctions, a delicious dinner from Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, fine wines from Wente Vineyards, and lots of entertainment. Next year’s October soiree will celebrate the Lesher Center’s 30th anniversary.

Danville Children's Guild Fashion Show and Luncheon

In an effort to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Danville Children’s Guild held its 15th annual fundraiser at the Diablo Country Club. The event featured a vendor fair, fashion show, luncheon, and auction, bringing in $97,000 for NAMI. For over 40 years, the nonprofit has aided local youth charities and organizations and is committed to improving the lives of children in need in Contra Costa County.

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.
