Spring Fashion: Starlet Fever

This season’s most captivating looks conjure the all-out glamour of Hollywood’s golden era—but with a decidedly modern edge.

Photography by Katie Lovecraft // Styled by Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair and Makeup by Alexia Ogle // Model Page Ruth

The Berkeley City Club

The exquisite setting for Diablo’s spring fashion feature, the Berkeley City Club was designed by famed architect Julia Morgan (best known for creating Hearst Castle).

Originally called the Berkeley Women’s City Club, the “little castle” opened in 1930 as a center for social, cultural, and recreational activities. Over the years, the club has hosted numerous events, including a speech by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart. In 1975, the property was designated a city landmark; it was named to the National Register of Historic Places two years later. Now a luxe hotel featuring the French eatery Julia’s Restaurant, the nightspot Morgan’s Bar and Lounge, and an extraordinary pool, the Berkeley City Club is an elegantly preserved celebration of Morgan’s architectural legacy. berkeleycityclub.com.

Save the Dates

Upcoming events at the Berkeley City Club:

March 13 and 14

Winemaker dinners, featuring special menus and wine pairings

Julia’s Restaurant

April 12

Easter brunch

Julia’s Restaurant

May 10

Mother’s Day brunch

Julia’s Restaurant

