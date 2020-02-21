Edit ModuleShow Tags
Stalk of the Town: Growing Asparagus in the East Bay

Contra Costa’s Cecchini and Cecchini is no more—but the family who ran it still has some tricks up their sleeves.

By Ethan Fletcher

Published:

Barbara Cecchini cradles her family’s signature crop.

Photo courtesy of Cecchini and Cecchini Asparagus Farm

Asparagus is notoriously difficult to grow. After a seed is planted, it takes at least two years before it matures, and the harvesting process is particularly labor-intensive.

“Every individual spear has to be cut by hand, carefully, under the ground, so the next crown can pop up,” says Alli Cecchini Erggelet, whose family has been growing asparagus in the Brentwood area for nearly a century. “It’s backbreaking work that takes a lot of time and money, and there is no mechanization.

“It’s just too hard,” she adds. “You have five or six spears all coming out of the ground at different heights, so it’s always a judgment call.”

The marshy conditions of the Sacramento Delta, extending into eastern Contra Costa County, have provided ideal conditions for generations of asparagus farms, such as Erggelet’s fifth-generation Cecchini and Cecchini. Unfortunately, the last decade has not been kind to California growers. Due to a combination of rising labor costs and increased competition from Mexico, the amount of land devoted to the state’s asparagus industry has shrunk from 20,000 acres in 2007 to currently less than 2,000. Faced with dwindling profits, Erggelet, along with her parents, Bob and Barbara Cecchini, made the difficult decision to sell their 1,100-acre farm—the last large-scale asparagus operation in Contra Costa County—two years ago.

But hope—like asparagus, typically the first warm-weather crop to appear in Bay Area markets—springs eternal. The Cecchinis worked with a state conservation program to preserve 550 acres of their property as sustainable farmland in perpetuity. Erggelet founded First Generation Farmers, a nonprofit dedicated to youth agricultural education, and currently runs Urban Edge Farm, a 34-acre organic operation where she, her husband, and her parents grow wine grapes, stone fruit, and vegetables—including asparagus.

“We set aside five acres, mostly for personal use and to sell at the local farmers market,” Erggelet says. “How could we not?”

For more information on Urban Edge Farm, visit theurbanedgefarm.com.

 

Asparagus Pro Tips

When it comes to store-bought asparagus, Erggelet readily admits, “I’m a huge critic. My blood is so far into it. I’ve never purchased it at a market. I’ve never bought it out of season, so I know how much flavor it can have.” Here, she offers advice to home chefs.

Bigger is better: “The biggest misconception about asparagus is the smaller it is, the more flavor it has,” Erggelet explains. “A skinnier spear means the plant it came from is older and weaker. The larger the diameter, the more flavor it has.”

Be picky: “If you hold a spear by the base and there’s any limp movement, that means it’s old. It should be bright green and shouldn’t be stringy. If there’s a rubber band around it, there shouldn’t be any indentation in the skin. And if there is any flowering at the spear that means it was picked too late. You want to harvest asparagus at the peak of its life. When you bite into it, water should burst into your mouth like when you bite into a watermelon.”

Asparagus two ways: “I like to blanch it for a minute or two and then put it on ice in a container. Then I’ll take it out and eat it cold, either plain or with a little olive oil and salt,” Erggelet says. “I also like to eat it hot right out of the broiler: seven minutes on each side, and then topped with olive oil and garlic salt. When asparagus season comes, I try to eat it almost every day.”

 

Recipe: Grilled Asparagus With Pounded Parsley-Walnut Pesto and Farm Egg

From Curtis deCarion, chef-owner of Esin, Revel, and Social Bird

Asparagus ingredients:

  • 1 pound asparagus
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 hard-boiled farm egg

 

Pesto ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons shallots, diced small
  • ½ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
  • ½ cup toasted walnuts
  • 1 tablespoons muscatel vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

 

To make the asparagus:

Trim tough ends of asparagus. Place it in a mixing bowl and coat with olive oil and salt. Cook the asparagus on a hot grill until lightly charred. Pull it off the grill and place on a platter.

Prepare the pounded parsley–walnut pesto, and drizzle it all over the asparagus. Grate a hard-boiled farm egg on top and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

 

To make the pesto:

In a mortar and pestle, combine shallots and parsley and gently pound. Add almonds, and gently pound again, making sure the almonds are still chunky. Add salt, olive oil, and vinegar. Stir to combine. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

 

Faces

Threads of Hope Awards

Every year, Diablo profiles five outstanding East Bay volunteers in our December issue. These individuals are then recognized at the Threads of Hope Awards—a presentation open to the entire community. This year’s ceremony, along with a reception, was hosted at the Lesher Center for the Arts, and Jessica Aguirre of NBC11 News was mistress of ceremonies. The 2019 award recipients were local heroes Edie Henchey, Karen Henrich, Linda Turnbull, Sharon Beswick Pappas, and Tom Wallace.

Sips in the City

At the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, an estimated 300 guests gathered for an evening filled with wine tasting, delicious food, and silent and live auctions to raise money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. The proceeds largely benefit the expansion of the hospital’s virtual reality technology, which was featured in Diablo’s October 2019 issue, and will also help with the purchase of other medical equipment. The event was put together by the Rowan Branch, a group that garners funds for supplies and programs at the Oakland institution.

Art of Mixology

For the sixth consecutive year, bartenders and drink enthusiasts came together at Orinda Theatre Square for Lamorinda Arts Council’s craft cocktail competition and fundraiser. Attendees were able to sample over 20 craft cocktails made by 18 participants, snack on tasty finger foods, and vote for their favorite drink. In the end, the Mixologist of the Year Award went to Casey Carr of Batch and Brine for his drink called “So-Shu Think You Can Dance.”

Shellie Awards

In January, the 41st annual Shellie Awards took place at the Lesher Center for the Arts. The awards show, which highlights the region’s outstanding performing arts community, honored more than 120 individuals and their work in both musicals and plays. The winning productions included Contra Costa Musical Theatre’s Matilda, Broadway Repertory Theater’s Annie, Center Repertory Company’s The Diary of Anne Frank and Mamma Mia!, and more.

Best in Show: Stories From Beyond the Shelter

To celebrate animals and beloved pets, Berkeley Humane held a storytelling contest at Freight and Salvage. The event, which was hosted by KQED’s Michael Krasny, featured cocktails, a silent auction, and international best-selling author Isabel Allende. All earnings went toward Berkeley Humane’s livesaving programs.

John Muir Health Gala

For the sixth year in a row, local residents celebrated John Muir Health at a black-tie bash. With hundreds of guests present—including community leaders, physicians and clinicians, corporate executives, hospital administrators and board members, and donors—the gala benefited John Muir Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Following a reception, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and a live auction, the night came to an end with music and dancing.

Mustache Gracias

In honor of Movember (an initiative that sees men growing mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness for men’s health issues) and to garner funds for the Cancer Support Community, Contra Costa Oncology presented an event at the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery in Walnut Creek. Attendees enjoyed Mexican fare from Madd Mex Cantina Food Truck, drank beer and margaritas, participated in the Sweetest Stache contest, and entered to win exciting raffle prizes.

Impact Diablo Valley 2019 Kick-Off Event

Impact Diablo Valley’s mission is to foster future philanthropists and support local nonprofits. In November, the group came together to vote for its $100,000 grant to go to Brentwood’s Village Community Resource Center (VCRC). This money will help VCRC open a new location for its after-school academy, which serves the low-income population in Contra Costa County.

On Broadway Gala

The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) hosted its yearly gala at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts and raised a record-breaking amount: more than $500,000. In support of the DRAA’s mission to give children, underserved schools, and the rest of the community access to art experiences, the sold-out affair included silent and live auctions, a delicious dinner from Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, fine wines from Wente Vineyards, and lots of entertainment. Next year’s October soiree will celebrate the Lesher Center’s 30th anniversary.

Danville Children's Guild Fashion Show and Luncheon

In an effort to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Danville Children’s Guild held its 15th annual fundraiser at the Diablo Country Club. The event featured a vendor fair, fashion show, luncheon, and auction, bringing in $97,000 for NAMI. For over 40 years, the nonprofit has aided local youth charities and organizations and is committed to improving the lives of children in need in Contra Costa County.

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.
