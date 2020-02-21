The Hit List: Top March Events in the East Bay

Take a baking class; have lunch at Orinda Books; enjoy a hip-hop festival; and more.

By Gabby Vanacore

Photo courtesy of Laverne Cox

Art

Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster 1844–2012

Through May 3 The past comes to life in the newest exhibition at the Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art in Moraga. Reflect on the history of politics and design while viewing American political posters, which are sure to spark inspiration. stmarys-ca.edu.

Literature

Live! From the Library: Jerry Mitchell

3/2 Investigative reporter and author Jerry Mitchell comes to the Walnut Creek Library to discuss his new nonfiction thriller, Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era, which Newsweek listed among its top 20 most-anticipated books of 2020. wclibrary.org.

Music

Blues Master Summit: Buddy Guy With Jimmie Vaughan and Charlie Musselwhite

3/6 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy lights up Oakland’s Paramount Theatre with an unforgettable night of blues presented by SF Jazz. Grammy-winning guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite join him onstage. paramounttheatre.com.

Dance

Joffrey Ballet

3/6–3/8 At Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall, the outstanding Joffrey Ballet performs a piece by ballet master Nicolas Blanc, works by choreographer Liam Scarlett and dance artist Stephanie Martinez, and a new creation from New York City Ballet artistic adviser Justin Peck. calperformances.org.

Shopping

White Elephant Sale

3/7–3/8 Northern California’s biggest annual rummage sale, at 333 Lancaster Street in Oakland, is the ultimate destination for vintage collectors and bargain hunters. Proceeds benefit the Oakland Museum of California. whiteelephantsale.org.

Opera

A Florentine Tragedy and Gianni Schicchi

3/7, 3/8, 3/14, 3/15 Livermore’s Bankhead Theater hosts two captivating one-act operas, both set in Florence: Alexander Zemlinsky’s intensely dramatic A Florentine Tragedy and Giacomo Puccini’s comedy Gianni Schicchi. Don’t miss the preshow lecture. livermorevalleyopera.com.

Speaker

Laverne Cox

3/12 Actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox takes the stage at Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley. Known for her role on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, Cox will discuss the challenges she’s faced as the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role on a mainstream television show. calperformances.org.

Movie

Free Move Night

3/12 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In March, witness the 1956 epic Giant, starring James Dean, Rock Hudson, and Elizabeth Taylor. orindamovies.com.

Comedy

The Second City

3/20 One of the world’s premier comedy troupes, Chicago’s Second City has enter-tained audiences for more than 60 years, launching the careers of Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Bill Murray, and more stars. The group performs an all-new show at the Bankhead Theater with the next generation of improvisers. lvpac.org.

Theater

Pride and Prejudice

3/27–4/26 Adapted from Jane Austen’s masterpiece, this progressive retelling of Pride and Prejudice is Center Repertory Company’s latest production at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. When Lizzy Bennet meets the seemingly arrogant Mr. Darcy, the timeless romantic tale unfolds. lesherarts​center.org.