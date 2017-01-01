Edit ModuleShow Tags

Age of Aquarium

Erin Bernall

Published:

Expect a sea change this summer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. On May 27 the world-famous aquarium unveils an $11 million face-lift to its Ocean’s Edge wing, making a visit well worth a tank of gas.

The cornerstone of the redo is a live, interactive exhibit: Coastal Habitats of Monterey Bay. This extensive showcase is an exciting and educational reminder that Bay Area residents have some of the planet’s richest ecosystems right in our own backyard. Here are some of the highlights to look for:

A tunnel that allows you to experience the humbling force of waves crashing overhead.

A peek into the den of a giant Pacific octopus, which can grow up to 12 feet long from tentacle tip to tentacle tip.

Expanded touch pools to meet bat rays, monkey-faced eels, and green anemones.

Purchase tickets at www.montereybayaquarium.com.

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
