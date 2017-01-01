Age of Aquarium

Erin Bernall

Expect a sea change this summer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. On May 27 the world-famous aquarium unveils an $11 million face-lift to its Ocean’s Edge wing, making a visit well worth a tank of gas.



The cornerstone of the redo is a live, interactive exhibit: Coastal Habitats of Monterey Bay. This extensive showcase is an exciting and educational reminder that Bay Area residents have some of the planet’s richest ecosystems right in our own backyard. Here are some of the highlights to look for:



➤ A tunnel that allows you to experience the humbling force of waves crashing overhead.



➤ A peek into the den of a giant Pacific octopus, which can grow up to 12 feet long from tentacle tip to tentacle tip.



➤ Expanded touch pools to meet bat rays, monkey-faced eels, and green anemones.



Purchase tickets at www.montereybayaquarium.com.

