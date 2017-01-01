Edit ModuleShow Tags

Flower Power

LeeAnne Carson

Published:

Can you imagine Spring without flowers? We certainly can’t. To find the most inspiring arrangements, Diablo asked top East Bay event planners to recommend their favorite floral shops.

We then asked the floral designers to create gorgeous seasonal bouquets. Their work may inspire you to gather beauties from your garden. Or just tear out the picture of your favorite arrangement, fold it up, and slip it into your honey’s wallet. Wink, wink …


A small frog would happily live in this shallow arrangement of 20 different types of flowers surrounding a pool of water—but it’s better suited for a low coffee table. Expert tip: “Hydrangeas require special care. After cutting, dip their stems in alum powder, which you can find easily at a grocery store, to prevent the petals from wilting.” —Matthew Matsuyama, Montclair Florist, Oakland


Spring reawakens our senses with color, fragrance, and texture—from bare branches to blossoms—and that’s what’s happening with these peonies, cosmos, and butterfly bush flowers. Expert tip: When arranging a table centerpiece, “use one color for a strong impact, or combine two contrasting colors [for example, orange with blue] to add some spark.” —Phyllis Brady, Twigs & Ivy Floral Studio, San Ramon

Globe allium is seasonal, and is usually found in a contemporary arrangement. But teamed in a Grecian vase with roses and ivy, those lavender puffs become romantic. Expert tip: “Changing the water in your vase sounds like an obvious suggestion, but it really makes a difference. Do it daily, and add a couple drops of bleach to fight off bacteria.” —Kristine Simpson, East Bay Flower Company, Danville


This confident spring arrangement—Rainier cherries on the branch, lilies, tulips, willows, and fern—belongs in a prominent point of entry where it can set the mood. Expert tip: When cutting the stems of fresh flowers, “use a sharp knife and cut on an angle. This provides more surface area to absorb water. Don’t use scissors; they crush the stem.” —Robin Holt, Orchard Nursery & Florist, Lafayette

 

