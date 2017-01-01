Edit ModuleShow Tags

Force Facts

Peter Crooks

Published:

On May 19, Revenge of the Sith—the final episode in the Star Wars saga—hits theaters. We’re hoping it measures up to the original Star Wars trilogy, which first transported us from the East Bay to a galaxy far, far away. Here’s the local scoop on those classics.

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, was born in Oakland on September 25, 1951.

Darth Vader actor David Prowse appeared in costume at Mervyn’s in Dublin and Concord in the summer of 1979.

Heard the rumor that the Imperial Walkers George Lucas designed for The Empire Strikes Back were inspired by the Port of Oakland’s giant cargo cranes? A Lucasfilm source tells us that’s false.

Movie Local Opening Matinee Price
Star Wars June 22, 1977 $1.50
The Empire Strikes Back June 19, 1980 $2.00
Return of the Jedi May 25, 1983 $2.50
Revenge of the Sith May 19, 2005 $6.00

Want to meet the ultimate local Star Wars fans? The East Bay Star Wars club meets the second Friday of every month at Spats in Berkeley at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.ebstarwars.com

 

