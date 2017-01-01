Garden State

LeeAnne Carson

Stop reading. That’s right, put down this magazine and head outside. The sun is high, flowers are in bloom, and Spring wants you to come out and play. Perhaps the two of you can make plans to meet at one of these garden tours.



May 1: Secret Gardens of the East Bay

Tucked into neighborhoods in Berkeley, Oakland, and Alameda, these 10 gardens include a Hawaiian paradise and faux Mayan ruins. Proceeds benefit Oakland’s Park Day School. $45 tour, $15 lunch. (510) 653-0317, Ext. 103; www.secretgardentour.org.



May 6–7: Clayton Gardens Tour

Tour five quaint gardens to benefit the Clayton Historical Society. $25 tour, $15 lunch. (925) 672-2117; www.claytonhs.com.

May 6: Art in the Garden

Visual and performing artists appear in five private gardens in Blackhawk. A buffet luncheon and boutique will be hosted in the Lakeside Club House. Proceeds benefit the Diablo Regional Arts Association. $40 tour, $35 lunch. (925) 932-1731; www.draa.org.

May 7: Through the Garden Gate

Take a peek at six Lamorinda gardens while supporting Bay Area Crisis Nursery. The tour is hosted by the Moraga Junior Women’s Club. $25 tour, $10 lunch. (925) 631-7867; www.throughthegardengate.org.

May 7: The Art of the Garden

Featuring Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden and seven other East Bay Edens, this tour includes lectures, boutique shopping, and a barbecue lunch. Proceeds benefit Athenian School. $35. (925) 362-7275; www.athenian.org