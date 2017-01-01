Edit ModuleShow Tags

Garden State

LeeAnne Carson

Published:

Stop reading. That’s right, put down this magazine and head outside. The sun is high, flowers are in bloom, and Spring wants you to come out and play. Perhaps the two of you can make plans to meet at one of these garden tours.

May 1: Secret Gardens of the East Bay
Tucked into neighborhoods in Berkeley, Oakland, and Alameda, these 10 gardens include a Hawaiian paradise and faux Mayan ruins. Proceeds benefit Oakland’s Park Day School. $45 tour, $15 lunch. (510) 653-0317, Ext. 103; www.secretgardentour.org.

May 6–7: Clayton Gardens Tour
Tour five quaint gardens to benefit the Clayton Historical Society. $25 tour, $15 lunch. (925) 672-2117; www.claytonhs.com.

May 6: Art in the Garden
Visual and performing artists appear in five private gardens in Blackhawk. A buffet luncheon and boutique will be hosted in the Lakeside Club House. Proceeds benefit the Diablo Regional Arts Association. $40 tour, $35 lunch. (925) 932-1731; www.draa.org.

May 7: Through the Garden Gate
Take a peek at six Lamorinda gardens while supporting Bay Area Crisis Nursery. The tour is hosted by the Moraga Junior Women’s Club. $25 tour, $10 lunch. (925) 631-7867; www.throughthegardengate.org.

May 7: The Art of the Garden
Featuring Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden and seven other East Bay Edens, this tour includes lectures, boutique shopping, and a barbecue lunch. Proceeds benefit Athenian School. $35. (925) 362-7275; www.athenian.org

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.