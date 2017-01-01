Edit ModuleShow Tags

Life With Latte

Jamie Menaker

Published:

Lafayette author Linda Lenhoff has no problem with her books being marketed as “Chick Lit.”

“It took me so long to get published, I was delighted to find a niche in any marketing ploy,” she says. “Besides, Chick Lit doesn’t have to be about shopping for women’s shoes. It’s OK to explore deeper, more meaningful subject matter.”

Lenhoff’s new novel, Latte Lessons (Kensington Books, $12.95), hits bookstores this month. Protagonist Claire Duncan is a single woman in her early thirties working at an ad agency. Her widowed mother goes on more dates than she does. Her best friend, a political demographer, uses her work research to scope out eligible bachelors. To make things more complex, Claire wins the affection of a much younger man—a singer in a boy band—and has a complicated relationship with a male coworker.

“There’s a lot of romantic tension and a lot of spilled coffee,” says Lenhoff. “Coffee is their comfort food, and they drink more and more lattes: The more they can’t deal with what is going on in their relationships and workplace, the more likely they are to make a run down to the coffee shop.”

