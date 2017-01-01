Spark and Ride

LeeAnne Carson

Your cardio workout is about to become a lot more fun. Rather than mindlessly pedaling away at the gym, take a ride on the Spark. Designed by Sunnyvale-based Expresso Fitness and premiering this spring at Club Sport Pleasanton, this exercise bike uses virtual-reality technology to put you on one of 15 simulated outdoor courses.



Trek down the California coast or through ancient ruins by watching the course unfold on an LCD screen. You pedal, steer, and shift gears to navigate the terrain—but you don’t have to deal with all that annoying traffic and wind that confront you on an outside ride.