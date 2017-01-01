Ticked Off

Susan Szewczyk

Piedmont native Carol Martin had always volunteered for good causes. But after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2000, her work got personal. She’s now dedicated herself to educating people about this debilitating illness.



Martin—whose symptoms included arthritis, numbness, and “a crawly feeling” under her scalp—raises awareness by lecturing about the disease and investigating the latest research. She even dressed as a tick for Danville’s Fourth of July Parade (above). Here are her suggestions for keeping your family safe.

Tips for a Lyme-free Life:

