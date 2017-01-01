Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ticked Off

Susan Szewczyk

Published:

Piedmont native Carol Martin had always volunteered for good causes. But after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2000, her work got personal. She’s now dedicated herself to educating people about this debilitating illness.

Martin—whose symptoms included arthritis, numbness, and “a crawly feeling” under her scalp—raises awareness by lecturing about the disease and investigating the latest research. She even dressed as a tick for Danville’s Fourth of July Parade (above). Here are her suggestions for keeping your family safe.

Tips for a Lyme-free Life:

  • Do a tick check with a partner after you’ve spent time outdoors: Look behind the ears, in hair, and on the body, and carefully brush off anything that looks like a speck of dirt.
  • If you’ve been bitten and have flulike symptoms, get tested.
  • Use insect repellent to keep ticks off.
  • If planning a picnic, scout for your spot from the parking lot. Don’t brush around in tall grass looking for the perfect place to set up the blanket and basket.

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews