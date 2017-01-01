Accessorize like a Rock Star

Linda Childers

Oprah has one. So does Gwen Stefani. Natalie Cole had one briefly, before someone swiped it.

“I made a purse from a Nat King Cole album and gave it to Natalie at a multiple sclerosis fundraiser,” says Livermore resident Sue Gabriel, whose Carry a Tune purses are made from vintage records and album covers. “But somebody walked off with it when she put it down to sign autographs.”

Gabriel’s bags, which cost between $65 and $225, have been an especially big hit at celebrity fundraisers. Nonprofits, including the Women’s Sports Foundation and Muhammad Ali’s Fight Night Parkinson’s organization, have auctioned off the bags. When James Taylor was honored at the Los Angeles Convention Center during Grammy week as the Music Cares Person of the Year, Gabriel’s purses were there. “After the event, James, Sting, and Paul Simon autographed the bags, and they were posted on eBay to raise money for Music Cares,” Gabriel says.

Carry a Tune handbags are available at www.carryatunepurses.com and at Livermore shops, including Claudine’s, Jazhan, and Org Hip Chick.