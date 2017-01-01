Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bauble-icious

Stephanie Simons

Published:

Television’s queen of the suburbs, Brenda Strong, has been swooning over some deliciously chic Pleasanton exports. The Desperate Housewives star recently opened her Hollywood home to Tri-Valley jewelry designer Wendy Hill for a private showing of Hill’s collection.

“Brenda and I met at a party just before the Emmys and had an immediate connection, as if we had known each other for years,” says Hill. “Before we met, I had never seen Desperate Housewives. I liked her so much, I thought I better watch her show.”

Hill has been making bracelets, necklaces, and earrings for three years. Her baubles have appeared in Us Weekly and on Extra, and Strong isn’t the only celeb to fancy them. Some of the others include Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Janet Jackson, and Patricia Arquette.

Wendy Hill designs are available at Village Gallery in Danville, at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores, and at www.wendyhilldesigns.com.  

