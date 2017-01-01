Boutique Street

Angela Sasse

Danville’s East Prospect Avenue may be a short street, but it’s becoming quite a chic one, with clothing and home shops peppering both sides of the block. Scheduled to open in late summer is Prospector’s Square, a new retail and office complex made to look like three buildings that are connected but from different eras.

“Prospect is such a narrow street, and the buildings have been built years apart, so we tried to emulate the different buildings from different times, like something you would see in Carmel,” says designer Rich Caragol of Barry & Volkmann architects. “It’s been a fun project, because the building materials throughout the structure are very different—different doors, windows, roofs, and metals for each of the three sections.”

The two-story complex will offer 6,500 square feet of office space upstairs, while a high-end florist and two women’s boutiques—Flaunt and Christina’s Fine Clothing—will occupy the retail spaces downstairs.