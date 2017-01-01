By the numbers

Better to Bike It

Rebecca W. Turek

Cleaner air. Good cardio. A toned tush. These are just three of the reasons to hang up the car keys on National Bike-to-Work Day, May 19.

10,470 People who bike to work daily in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.



520 Calories in a piece of Starbucks crumble berry coffee cake.



441 Calories a 150-pound person can burn during a leisurely one-hour bike ride.



70 Percentage of Americans who fail to get the recommended 30 minutes of physical activity per day.



50 Percentage of Americans who live within five miles of where they work.



3 Average percentage of BART riders who rode their bikes to stations in 2005.

