Diablo magazine Named Best in the West

The Magazine of the East Bay Wins Top Award at the Maggies

PRESS RELEASE

Walnut Creek, CA, April 25, 2006 — The Western Publications Association (WPA) today announced the 2006 winners of the 55th Maggie Awards, the most prestigious magazine publishing awards in the western United States. Diablo magazine received top honors, winning both the Best Overall Publication and Best Regional & State Publication awards in the consumer category.

Known as “the Oscars of the magazine industry,” the Maggies honor the best in magazine and electronic publishing for both consumer and trade publications. “We are ecstatic that the WPA has named Diablo magazine Best Overall Publication,” said Barney Fonzi, group publisher for Diablo Publications. “It’s like winning the Oscar for best picture!

“To be recognized at this level is extraordinary,” Fonzi continued. “We are judged against some very prestigious magazines with bigger editorial budgets serving much larger markets. Receiving this award is a testament to our staff’s talent, resourcefulness, and continued commitment to excellence.” The Best Overall Publication is selected from all Maggie Award entries; previous winners in this category include Fit Pregnancy, Mother Jones, Arizona Highways, and Business 2.0.

DCP, the custom publishing division of Diablo Publications, also took home two Maggies for Best Newsletters. The victorious DCP-created newsletters are Alta Bates Summit Medical Center’s Community Connection and Seton Medical Center’s Seton Health. DCP essentially swept the Maggie newsletter category: its publications comprised five of the six finalists from 25 overall entries.

Nearly 600 magazine professionals gathered to celebrate the 55th Annual Maggie Awards on April 21, 2006, at the Westin Hotel at the Los Angeles Airport. This year’s Maggie competition totaled nearly 2,000 entries, and 85 awards were presented for editorial, design, and promotional excellence. Diablo magazine was a finalist in six categories; this year’s bring Diablo magazine’s Maggie total to 17.

About Diablo Publications

Diablo Publications celebrates 26 years of creating award-winning publications, including Diablo magazine, Napa/Sonoma magazine, Design for Living, Diablo Arts, Concierge North Bay and East Bay, and Destination Oakland. Covering travel, theater, lifestyle, and home design, Diablo Publications celebrates the people, places, and pleasures of the East Bay and North Bay. Diablo Publications’ custom publishing division, DCP, provides complete print and online marketing communications and custom publishing services for corporate clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.diablomag.com.

