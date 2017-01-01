Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Former Olympian Mark Spitz spoke to students from Livermore's East Avenue Middle School about health and fitness.

California Symphony raised $12,000 with the Heart's Desire fashion show and luncheon at the Crow Canyon Country Club.

Teen Artists from Contra Costa high schools were given $250 and $500 scholarships at the Wells Fargo Teen Art Exhibit and Scholarship Competition at Sunvalley Shopping Center.

Mout Diablo Habitat for Humanity honored Walnut Creek architect Dave Johnson as its 2006 Man  of the Year.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha read to students at Oakland's Garfield Elementary as part of Read Across America Day.

The East Bay Leadership Foundation raised $98,000 for student scholarships at the East Bay Awards gala on Treasure Island.

The Crucible arts foundry in Oakland celebrated its seventh anniversary with a performance of Seven Deadly Sins by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht.

Oakland Museum of California hosted its Inaugural Starter Salon event and accepted a $1 million donation from Chevron for interactive educational programs.

John F. Kennedy photographs were on display at the Bedford Gallery's The Kennedy Years exhibit in Walnut Creek.

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers