Former Olympian Mark Spitz spoke to students from Livermore's East Avenue Middle School about health and fitness.

California Symphony raised $12,000 with the Heart's Desire fashion show and luncheon at the Crow Canyon Country Club.

Teen Artists from Contra Costa high schools were given $250 and $500 scholarships at the Wells Fargo Teen Art Exhibit and Scholarship Competition at Sunvalley Shopping Center.

Mout Diablo Habitat for Humanity honored Walnut Creek architect Dave Johnson as its 2006 Man of the Year.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha read to students at Oakland's Garfield Elementary as part of Read Across America Day.

The East Bay Leadership Foundation raised $98,000 for student scholarships at the East Bay Awards gala on Treasure Island.

The Crucible arts foundry in Oakland celebrated its seventh anniversary with a performance of Seven Deadly Sins by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht.

Oakland Museum of California hosted its Inaugural Starter Salon event and accepted a $1 million donation from Chevron for interactive educational programs.

John F. Kennedy photographs were on display at the Bedford Gallery's The Kennedy Years exhibit in Walnut Creek.

