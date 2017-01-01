Edit ModuleShow Tags

Spring Garden Tours

Spring is here, but before making your own garden grow, tour some of the East Bay's outstanding backyard paradises.

Jamie Menaker

Published:

April 8: Ruth Bancroft Garden’s Spring Plant Sale and Opening Day

Ruth Bancroft Gardens celebrates its official spring opening with guided and self-guided tours throughout the day. In addition, a wide assortment of succulents and other drought-tolerant plants will be for sale, as will myriad gardening novelties. The plant sale is free; garden tours are $7. (925) 210-9663

April 15: Spring Plant Sale

Tilden Park’s Botanic Garden, filled with flora from all over the Golden State, is open for exploration, and native California plants will be for sale. Represent California’s diversity in your own backyard and support the Botanic Garden. Free. (510) 841-8732.

April 30: Secret Gardens of the East Bay

This year’s 20th anniversary self-guided tour includes 13 Oakland and Berkeley gardens selected for their rich beauty, art, and imagination. An all-day garden Marketplace, with entertainment and goods, takes place at Oakland’s Park Day School. All proceeds benefit the school. $45 tour, $13 preorder box lunch, or purchase lunch at the Marketplace. (510) 653-6250.

May 6: Through the Garden Gate

Organized by the Moraga Junior Women’s Club, the tour explores six hidden Lamorinda gardens—two each in Orinda, Lafayette, and Moraga. Proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Oakland and the J.F. Kapnek Trust, which supports children in Zimbabwe. $25 tour, $10 lunch. (925) 631-1775.

May 7: Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour

For the organic enthusiast, 64 Bay Area gardens open their gates for public viewing. All gardens are bird and butterfly friendly, pesticide-free, water-conserving, and filled with native California plants. Free. Registration necessary. (510) 236-9558.

May 7: Hidden Gardens of the Valley

Not sure how to tame the wild that you call your backyard? Tour some of the outstanding private gardens in Pleasanton, and take notes on what to plant and how to make it look good. Benefits the animals of the Valley Humane Society. $35 tour. (925) 918-0799.

May 12-13: Clayton Gardens Tour

Clayton may be small, but there are some mighty fine flowers here. This tour includes five garden settings, including a sculpture garden; a garden party follows. The tour benefits the Clayton Historical Society. $20-$25 tour, $10 party. (925) 672-024o.

May 12-13: Gardens for Thought

The Danville-Alamo American Association of University Women invites you into seven San Ramon Valley garden wonders. Get ideas for your own backyard, or just enjoy a peaceful Mother’s Day weekend. $25-$30 tour. (925) 837-0826.

June 3: Memories in the Garden
Tour seven home gardens in Danville, Diablo, Alamo, and San Ramon, including a Tahoe inspired backyard, and a garden planted completely around a miniature railroad. All proceeds support the Valley Oak Respite Center, aiding seniors with Alzheimer’s. $25 tour. (925) 945-8040.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.