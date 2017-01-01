Edit ModuleShow Tags

Super Swinger

Rebecca W. Turek

Published:

When Lyle Wehrman received a card from the Professional Golfers’ Association that vaguely stated, “Save the date,” he was intrigued. “I said, ‘I don’t know what this means, but it’s going to be interesting,’ ” recalls the 89-year-old San Ramon resident.

Interesting indeed. Wehrman—the 1964 Golf Professional of the Year—soon learned that he had been selected as one of the inaugural inductees to the PGA Hall of Fame in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Wehrman was honored for his 1964 title as well as for his lifelong dedication to and passion for the sport.

After World War II, Wehrman returned from military service in the South Pacific and became the golf pro at the Merced Golf and Country Club. Throughout his career, he promoted the game to women and children by providing free lessons. He also served in various administrative roles for the PGA including national vice president and columnist for PGA Magazine.

Wehrman has an especially fond memory of his first hole in one, in 1956, in Merced. With the ball in midair, he told his wife that one was “going in.” “You make a remark like that, and 99 times out of 100 it wouldn’t go in, but that day it did,” says Wehrman, who still hits the greens once a week.

