The Ultimate Doggy Bag

Peter Crooks

Rebecca Romijn has a brand new bag. The Berkeley-raised actress, whose blockbuster X-Men: The Last Stand hits theaters on May 26, likes to carry her poodle, Better, in a specially fashioned soft straw tote. The Better Tote, which has leather trim, nylon lining, and a leash hook, was designed by Romijn’s younger sister, Tamara.

“Rebecca asked me to design a dog tote that looked like a designer purse,” Tamara explains, “so she could sneak Better onto the set of her TV show (Pepper Dennis airs Tuesdays on the WB network).”

Tamara’s designs worked out so well, she’s releasing the Better Tote in upscale pet stores this month. The bag is the newest product from her company, Oh Henry, a Richmond-based purveyor of machine-washable car seat covers. Romijn’s business was inspired by her coon hound, Henry, whose muddy paws and active salivary glands spoiled a number of uncovered car seats.

Oh Henry products are available at Red Hound, 5523 College Ave., Oakland. For information, go to www.travelhenry.com.