Forward March!

Susan Williams

WHOEVER SAID “Nobody’s perfect!” hasn’t seen the Blue Devils. For 50 years, the Concord-based drum and bugle corps’ powerful sound, dramatic visuals, and perfect precision have wowed audiences worldwide.



The Devils have won more Drum Corps International championships (11) than any other corps in the nation. The 135-member team of musicians and flag twirlers has become such a big name that kids come from all over the world to audition.



This season, the Blue Devils will hit the stage at Concord’s Sleep Train Pavilion on May 6. They will also perform in Precision West at Diablo Valley College Stadium on June 16 and in Drum Corps International West at Stanford Stadium on August 3 and 4. A tip: The best way to see the Blue Devils’ innovative field formations unfold is from seats high in the stands. Seats closer to the field offer a closer look at individual performers.



For information, go to www.bluedevils.org .



