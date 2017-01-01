Edit ModuleShow Tags

High-octane documentary

Peter Crooks

Published:

DON'T  BLAME Smadar Hanson for wanting to burn rubber when she’s stuck in traffic on I-680. The San Ramon–based filmmaker recently finished directing a film about the latest craze in fast-and-furious auto racing. Hanson’s documentary, Drift: the Sideways Craze, is playing regularly on Discovery HD Theater.

The film spotlights drifting, a type of race-car driving in which a track full of drivers oversteer their specially designed, rear-wheel-drive cars into sideways skids. “Drifting is huge in Japan, but it’s the best-kept secret in American racing,” says Hanson. Hanson’s film follows Alex Corstorphine of Alamo, an 18-year-old racer, as he takes lessons from the sport’s national champion, Samuel Hubinette, in Los Angeles.

Drift is a directorial debut for Hanson, an American Conservatory Theater–trained actress who has spent years appearing in small television and film roles. You can see her in the crime classic The Usual Suspects, playing Keyser Söze’s wife in a flashback scene. “I also played a thieving prostitute in Nash Bridges,” she says.

Hanson (pictured far right), a mother of a teenager and a five-year-old, is just as happy producing, directing, and writing as she is in front of the camera. Her agent is currently shopping her screenplay, called M.A.F.I.A., around Hollywood. Oddly, it’s not a crime movie.

“The title is an acronym for Mothers and Fathers in America,” says Hanson. “It’s a family comedy, in the spirit of My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers