Lesher's Legacy

By the Numbers

Kristen La Follette

A DECADE after her mysterious drowning in May 1997, Margaret Lesher is still a legendary character in the East Bay. The widow of Contra Costa Times publishing magnate Dean Lesher was widely known as a socialite, a flamboyant fashionista, and a devoted philanthropist. The Dean and Margaret Lesher Foundation maintains Margaret’s passion for sustaining local social services and nonprofits.

28 Total sum, in millions of dollars, awarded in Lesher Foundation grants since 1994.

500,000 Number of dollars granted by the foundation to Mt. Diablo Region YMCA toward the construction of an Oakley facility.

75,000 Number of dollars the Lesher Foundation gave in 2006 to arts organizations Diablo Ballet and Festival Opera Association.

129 Number of Contra Costa schools served under multiyear Lesher Foundation grants providing computer equipment and software.



250,000 Number of dollars given annually to STAND! Against Domestic Violence. Margaret Lesher was a devoted advocate of this organization.

