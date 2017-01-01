Shop talk

Stephanie Simons



Robert J. Perry



ATTENTION SHOPPERS: The crocodile is coming to the Creek. Lacoste will bring its cult-classic collection of collared tees to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza in the fall. The sportswear shop will take the space formerly filled by Gymboree, which will move to the spaces that formerly housed Aerosoles and Johnston and Murphy.



Tri-Valley shoppers are making a mad dash for Lucy, now open at 402 Railroad Ave. in Danville. The store, which has sister locations nationwide, stocks upscale athletic clothing for women.



Meanwhile, jewelry aficionados are buzzing over newly opened Cottage Jewel, at 125-D Railroad Ave. Owner Marcia Harmon offers a sparkling selection of cocktail rings, Victorian rose-cut diamonds, brooches, bracelets, and earrings.



In Pleasanton, Sugar Shack opened last month at 350 Main St. Owners Tamara Miranda-Bohen and Theresa Hernandez are local moms who wanted to bring a Melrose Avenue-esque boutique to the Tri-Valley. The shop offers lots of denim and T-shirts, as well as evening wear by designers like Betsey Johnson and BCBG.



Also in Pleasanton, Stoneridge Mall recently welcomed Soma by Chico’s, which specializes in underwear and nighties. Also joining the mall this spring are Aldo and Lucky Jeans.



Consignment hounds should try Pleasanton’s Savvy Seconds, at 327-A St. Mary’s St. The new store sells only recognizable brands, ranging from Banana Republic to Juicy to Coach, all at 60 percent off retail. Everything not sold after two months is donated to community nonprofits Wardrobe for Opportunity, Shepherd’s Gate, and the Princess Project.



Also on the consignment radar, Estates Consignments in Pleasant Hill has opened a new showroom at 1500 Contra Costa Blvd.

