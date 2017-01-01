Edit ModuleShow Tags

Shop talk

Stephanie Simons

Published:

Lacoste
Robert J. Perry

ATTENTION SHOPPERS: The crocodile is coming to the Creek. Lacoste will bring its cult-classic collection of collared tees to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza in the fall. The sportswear shop will take the space formerly filled by Gymboree, which will move to the spaces that formerly housed Aerosoles and Johnston and Murphy.

Tri-Valley shoppers are making a mad dash for Lucy, now open at 402 Railroad Ave. in Danville. The store, which has sister locations nationwide, stocks upscale athletic clothing for women.

Meanwhile, jewelry aficionados are buzzing over newly opened Cottage Jewel, at 125-D Railroad Ave. Owner Marcia Harmon offers a sparkling selection of cocktail rings, Victorian rose-cut diamonds, brooches, bracelets, and earrings.

In Pleasanton, Sugar Shack opened last month at 350 Main St. Owners Tamara Miranda-Bohen and Theresa Hernandez are local moms who wanted to bring a Melrose Avenue-esque boutique to the Tri-Valley. The shop offers lots of denim and T-shirts, as well as evening wear by designers like Betsey Johnson and BCBG.

Also in Pleasanton, Stoneridge Mall recently welcomed Soma by Chico’s, which specializes in underwear and nighties. Also joining the mall this spring are Aldo and Lucky Jeans.

Consignment hounds should try Pleasanton’s Savvy Seconds, at 327-A St. Mary’s St. The new store sells only recognizable brands, ranging from Banana Republic to Juicy to Coach, all at 60 percent off retail. Everything not sold after two months is donated to community nonprofits Wardrobe for Opportunity, Shepherd’s Gate, and the Princess Project.

Also on the consignment radar, Estates Consignments in Pleasant Hill has opened a new showroom at 1500 Contra Costa Blvd.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews