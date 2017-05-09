New: The Banks Vault

By Nicholas Boer

With the opening of The Banks Vault, which features a retail cellar in a century-old backroom vault, Livermore adds to its reputation as a wine and craft beer destination. Twenty taps (some local brews), 20 wines by the glass (many from Livermore wineries), and three flat-screen TVs add up to a little pub with a big heart and a lively spirit. Nosh-friendly foods—such as panini, bacon-wrapped brussels sprouts, and red-pepper hummus—make this casual watering hole even more inviting and unpretentious. We loved the cinnamon-infused pear and goat cheese salad, and the caprese flatbread (add prosciutto for $2) with its puffy, naanlike crust. Brunch was also a cut above. And with $4 flutes of bubbly and $12 bottomless mimosas, you can rest assured the price includes a glorious Sunday afternoon nap.

56 S. Livermore Ave., (925) 292-1543, facebook.com/thebanksvaultlivermore. Dinner Wed.–Sun., brunch Sun.