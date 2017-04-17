Edit ModuleShow Tags

Roy De Forest Exhibit

Don’t miss Roy De Forest’s colorful, whimsical, dog-filled artwork at the Oakland Museum of California.

By Deborah Kirk

Published:

Collection SFMOMA, Gift of the Hamilton-Wells Collection, © Estate of Roy De Forest, Licensed by VAGA, New York

A self-described “nut artist,” Roy De Forest blazed his own trail—and from the looks of it, he had crazy fun doing so.

De Forest, who died in 2007, created some of his best-known works while on the faculty of UC Davis’ legendary art department from 1965 to 1992. In that fertile period, De Forest and a group of artists coined the term Nut Art, a designation that applies to De Forest’s love of colorful fantasy worlds, wacky figures, and idiosyncratic mash-ups. His goal was to construct “a miniature world into which the nut could retire with all his friends, animals, and paraphernalia.”

And that he did. De Forest’s paintings are magical universes populated by wild-eyed dogs, creatures the artist had boundless affection for. Even the canine-less works conjure up a sense of childlike wonder and unbridled joy.  

Now, you can see his creations firsthand in Of Dogs and Other People: The Art of Roy De Forest, a new exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California, and the first major retrospective of his work in some 40 years. Adding to the fun, the museum has recorded audio interviews with unlikely guides (including a dog trainer, a sword swallower, and a cartographer) to help visitors navigate their journey into De Forest’s eccentrically wonderful imagination. April 29–August 20, museumca.org.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek