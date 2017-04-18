Tequila-Infused Tcho Chocolates

On Cinco de Mayo, add this specialty chocolate to your celebration.

By Alejandra Saragoza

courtesy of TCHO and Reserva de la Familia

Whether you plan on drinking Coronas or downing margaritas this Cinco de Mayo, end the festivities on a sweet note, with a boozy chocolate treat from Tcho. The Berkeley chocolatier recently released a limited-edition box of tequila-infused dark chocolate.

Brad Kintzer, the chief chocolate maker at Tcho, crafted the confection by combining tequila-saturated cacao nibs with decadent dark chocolate made from Peruvian, Ecuadorian, and Ghanaian cocoa. Kintzer spent four months soaking the organic nibs in Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia—an aged tequila hand selected from the Cuervo family’s private collection—to deliver hints of the agave liquor.

It took months of research to refine the process, and even then the outcome was uncertain. “We didn’t really know what the result would be,” says Kintzer. “[The Reserva de la Familia] isn’t cheap, either, so pouring this high-quality tequila into a couple pounds of cocoa beans was painful, and we had our fingers crossed that it would come out well.”

The resulting combination of artisanal dark chocolate and extra-añejo tequila is a winner, evoking flavors of dried stone fruits, silky caramel, spiced almonds, vanilla, and toasted agave. While exquisite on its own, the chocolate is best paired with a glass of—you guessed it—tequila. The 12-piece box costs $19.99, tcho.com.