Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top May Events in the East Bay

Catch Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs and other musicians and authors at Notes and Words; drink craft beer in Livermore for a good cause; see The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins at Bentley School; and more of this month’s top events.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Shutterstock

Film

Walnut Creek International Short Film Festival
5/5–5/7 From thought-provoking documentaries, to entertaining science fiction, to hilarious comedies, this film festival brings the creative arts to the Creek. The festival offers film selections from more than 15 countries, and you can catch all the action at the Century 14 in Walnut Creek. walnutcreekshortfilmfestival.com.

 

Food and Drink

Oakland Urban Wine Festival
5/6 This new wine festival takes over Jack London Square in Oakland for an afternoon of drinks, eats, and music. There’s plenty to try, with more than 30 Northern California wineries participating at the waterfront event. jacklondonsquare.com.

 

Dance

A Streetcar Named Desire
5/10–5/12 The Scottish Ballet’s award-winning interpretation of Tennessee Williams’ melodrama follows the tragic story of Blanche DuBois. Catch the play turned dance, with a jazz-inspired score, at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. calperformances.org.

 

Networking

#MomWarrior
5/12 This networking opportunity, at San Ramon’s Roundhouse Market and Conference Center, is designed to inspire, teach, and connect working moms—through panel discussions, workshops, real Mom Warrior stories, and more. bentogirl.org.

 

Food and Drink

Livermore Valley Craft Beer Festival
5/13 The third annual beer festival at the Shrine Event Center, which benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s transportation fund, is an afternoon outdoors with unlimited pours from more than 30 local breweries, along with bites and live music. livermorevalleycraftbeerfestival.com.

 

Courtesy of Riverhead Books

Literature

Rakestraw Books and Orinda Books Present an evening with Paula Hawkins
5/13 Paula Hawkins, author of the thriller The Girl on the Train, makes a special stop on her U.S. tour for her latest book, Into the Water, at Lafayette’s Bentley School. Her East Bay visit will be one of only seven in the entire country, so make sure to grab a seat before the event sells out. rakestrawbooks.com, orindabooks.com.

 

Music

Notes and Words
5/13 Musicians and writers unite for this UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland event at the Fox Theater. Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, East Bay author Michael Lewis, and indie band The Head and the Heart are just a few of the many performers this year. notesandwords.org.

 

Theater

As You Like It
5/24–6/18 Spend an evening at the theater under the stars in Orinda. Cal Shakes kicks off its season with one of Shakespeare’s classic rom coms. Follow the story of Rosalind and her journey into the Forest of Arden. calshakes.org.

 

Kids

Bay Area KidFest
5/27–5/29 Celebrating its 28th year, this festival offers three days of activities, sports, learning, exploration, and more. From BMX riders to a reptile show, the downtown Concord event is perfect for kids of all ages. kidfestconcord.com.

 

Shutterstock

Festival

Carnaval San Francisco
5/27–5/28 Visit California’s largest annual multicultural event at this year’s 39th annual festival and parade. Enjoy dancing, music, food, art, and more representing cultures from around the world, all right in the Mission District. carnavalsanfrancisco.org.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek