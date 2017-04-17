Top May Events in the East Bay

Catch Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs and other musicians and authors at Notes and Words; drink craft beer in Livermore for a good cause; see The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins at Bentley School; and more of this month’s top events.

By Lauren Bonney

Film

Walnut Creek International Short Film Festival

5/5–5/7 From thought-provoking documentaries, to entertaining science fiction, to hilarious comedies, this film festival brings the creative arts to the Creek. The festival offers film selections from more than 15 countries, and you can catch all the action at the Century 14 in Walnut Creek. walnutcreekshortfilmfestival.com.

Food and Drink

Oakland Urban Wine Festival

5/6 This new wine festival takes over Jack London Square in Oakland for an afternoon of drinks, eats, and music. There’s plenty to try, with more than 30 Northern California wineries participating at the waterfront event. jacklondonsquare.com.

Dance

A Streetcar Named Desire

5/10–5/12 The Scottish Ballet’s award-winning interpretation of Tennessee Williams’ melodrama follows the tragic story of Blanche DuBois. Catch the play turned dance, with a jazz-inspired score, at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. calperformances.org.

Networking

#MomWarrior

5/12 This networking opportunity, at San Ramon’s Roundhouse Market and Conference Center, is designed to inspire, teach, and connect working moms—through panel discussions, workshops, real Mom Warrior stories, and more. bentogirl.org.

Food and Drink

Livermore Valley Craft Beer Festival

5/13 The third annual beer festival at the Shrine Event Center, which benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s transportation fund, is an afternoon outdoors with unlimited pours from more than 30 local breweries, along with bites and live music. livermorevalleycraftbeerfestival.com.

Literature

Rakestraw Books and Orinda Books Present an evening with Paula Hawkins

5/13 Paula Hawkins, author of the thriller The Girl on the Train, makes a special stop on her U.S. tour for her latest book, Into the Water, at Lafayette’s Bentley School. Her East Bay visit will be one of only seven in the entire country, so make sure to grab a seat before the event sells out. rakestrawbooks.com, orindabooks.com.

Music

Notes and Words

5/13 Musicians and writers unite for this UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland event at the Fox Theater. Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, East Bay author Michael Lewis, and indie band The Head and the Heart are just a few of the many performers this year. notesandwords.org.

Theater

As You Like It

5/24–6/18 Spend an evening at the theater under the stars in Orinda. Cal Shakes kicks off its season with one of Shakespeare’s classic rom coms. Follow the story of Rosalind and her journey into the Forest of Arden. calshakes.org.

Kids

Bay Area KidFest

5/27–5/29 Celebrating its 28th year, this festival offers three days of activities, sports, learning, exploration, and more. From BMX riders to a reptile show, the downtown Concord event is perfect for kids of all ages. kidfestconcord.com.

Festival

Carnaval San Francisco

5/27–5/28 Visit California’s largest annual multicultural event at this year’s 39th annual festival and parade. Enjoy dancing, music, food, art, and more representing cultures from around the world, all right in the Mission District. carnavalsanfrancisco.org.