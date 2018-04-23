Cheap Eats: Cinco Taco Bar

By LeeAnne Jones

Photo from Cinco Taco Bar yelp.com

Why go? Its first location—which opened in San Leandro in 2016—was not only popular with diners but was also named one of San Francisco magazine’s 10 Favorite Meals of the Year. Now, Cinco TacoBar has expanded farther east to Livermore.

What’s the vibe like? Contemporary and Instagram-friendly, with orange chairs, vibrant calavera (skull) murals, and a neon sign pleading, “Feed me tacos, and tell me I’m pretty.”

What to order? Tacos, obviously, on thick corn tortillas pressed and cooked to order. Among the seven fillings: soft carne asada, sweet al pastor, and grilled squash. Or build your own burrito, quesadilla, or Dutch crunch torta. Everything comes with chips and salsa.

Added bonus: Churros with chocolate sauce, loaded waffle-cut “Papa Loca” fries, and a Oaxaca mule with mezcal served in a terra-cotta cup.

How much? Tacos ($3.25) are priced for doubling—or tripling—up. Burritos, quesadillas, and tortas cost $8.45–$9.95. 4526

Las Positas Rd., Livermore, (925) 583-5300, cincotacobar.com. Lunch and dinner daily. $