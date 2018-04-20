Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fashion Designer Behind Diablo Ballet's The Red Shoes

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

Diablo Ballet's Jackie McConnell stars as Our Heroine in The Red Shoes.

Photo by Aris Bernales

In Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale The Red Shoes, a young girl’s cursed shoes force her to dance forever as punishment for her vanity. Diablo Ballet’s resident choreographer, Robert Dekkers, has reimagined the story as part of the company’s season finale, Celebrated Masters.

With clothing at the core of the story, Diablo Ballet had to find a costumer who could fully manifest Dekkers’ vision for The Red Shoes. The Walnut Creek dance company brought in Cassidy Haley, a successful Oakland-based fashion designer and a friend of the choreographer. In approaching the costumes, Haley considered The Red Shoes’ theme of “excess and out-of-control consumerism,” he says. “The focus is really on the evolution of the main character. There’s a red dress that evolves with her, and I’m working with Robert for it to emerge as part of the story as the character gets more and more overindulgent.”

That ambitious creativity comes naturally to Haley, who got his start as a designer by way of activism. “I was going to political rallies in the Bay Area, and I started stilt walking as a way of adding [visibility] to a rally or a march,” he says. “I needed to wear something while I was doing this, so I started making stilt costumes.”

Since then, he’s owned three clothing companies and dressed celebrities such as Fergie, Adam Lambert, and Pink. But he left the commercial fashion world last year partly because he felt compelled to pursue a more artistic path—whether by making costumes, creating music, or performing.

“I’ve always wanted to bring more costume elements to fashion and more fashion elements to costumes,” says Haley. “This is the first ballet production I’ve costumed, and I’m excited to take my circus performance background and the [fashion] techniques that I’ve learned, and apply them to a traditional medium like ballet.”

Celebrated Masters will be performed at the Del Valle Theatre in Walnut Creek on May 4 and 5. diabloballet.org.

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: April 19–25

Celebrate Earth Day everywhere from the art gallery to the symphony.

Top Tickets: April 12–18

Fill your free time this week with music and festivals.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Reem’s Dubbed a Restaurant of the Year by Food & Wine

Chasing Evil

Diablo Dish: Comal Next Door Is Open

Diablo Dish: Village Inn Cafe Opens Its Doors Once More

Free movies at the Orinda: April–July

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook