New Food Review: Contrasto

How refreshing to discover a refined four-course menu at an Oakland restaurant whose narrow dining room is designed for intimacy. Unlike the casual scene found in nearly every new spot that’s opened during this city’s remarkable dining revolution, the focus at Contrasto is on the subtler senses. Located near Lake Merritt, the Italian restaurant makes for a classy date night—sans the clunky romantic trappings. The walls are psychedelic with urban murals, and the service is as unpretentious as it is proficient. We started with lobster and artichoke “panna cotta,” its creamy richness cut by delicately dressed bitter greens. A pasta dish matched sweet shrimp and precisely diced squash to the tart intensity of perfectly ripe and concentrated tomato. Our diminutive lamb shank, served on buttery polenta with lush veggies, was nearly as decadent as the high-proof tiramisu that followed. While the menu is presented as a pricey prix fixe (with four choices for each course), you can split each plate and/or order anything à la carte in a larger format. Brilliant Italian-focused wine list. 388 Grand Ave., (510) 918-3205, contrastosf.com. Dinner Wed.–Sun. $$$$