New Food Review: Forli Restaurant and Bar

Photo by Forli Yelp.com

In 2013, the much-beloved Forli was bought and razed by restaurant newbies with deep pockets and big dreams. Its replacement, Izzy’s, fizzled after two years—ditto with Alamo Grill, its successor. Happily, Forli is back with a glowing dining room and one of the most inviting lounges in the county. Red leather booths, detailed crown molding, and rich wood floors match a modern Italian menu that is upscale yet unpretentious enough for families. Goldilocks might call it “just right.” Boned branzino is roasted with herbs and set on wilted baby spinach with currants and pine nuts. House-made, ricotta-stuffed pasta is swathed in an ultrasmooth butter sauce spiked only with whole sage leaves. Our prosciutto pizza seemed out of place—too bready for the refined toppings, although its crust was nicely charred. While unrefined in small respects, Forli’s story is a fairy tale; it has truly risen from the ashes. 3160 Danville Blvd., Alamo, (925) 854-2638, forlialamo.com. Dinner daily. $$$$