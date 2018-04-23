Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

New Food Review: Forli Restaurant and Bar



Published:

Photo by Forli Yelp.com

In 2013, the much-beloved Forli was bought and razed by restaurant newbies with deep pockets and big dreams. Its replacement, Izzy’s, fizzled after two years—ditto with Alamo Grill, its successor. Happily, Forli is back with a glowing dining room and one of the most inviting lounges in the county. Red leather booths, detailed crown molding, and rich wood floors match a modern Italian menu that is upscale yet unpretentious enough for families. Goldilocks might call it “just right.” Boned branzino is roasted with herbs and set on wilted baby spinach with currants and pine nuts. House-made, ricotta-stuffed pasta is swathed in an ultrasmooth butter sauce spiked only with whole sage leaves. Our prosciutto pizza seemed out of place—too bready for the refined toppings, although its crust was nicely charred. While unrefined in small respects, Forli’s story is a fairy tale; it has truly risen from the ashes. 3160 Danville Blvd., Alamo, (925) 854-2638, forlialamo.com. Dinner daily. $$$$

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: April 19–25

Celebrate Earth Day everywhere from the art gallery to the symphony.

Top Tickets: April 12–18

Fill your free time this week with music and festivals.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Reem’s Dubbed a Restaurant of the Year by Food & Wine

Diablo Dish: Comal Next Door Is Open

Chasing Evil

The Game Changing Women

Free movies at the Orinda: April–July

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook