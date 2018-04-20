New Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka

Rosé all day? You’ll definitely want to with Hangar 1 Vodka’s new rosé vodka, the first spirit of its kind from the Alameda–based distillery. Featuring vodka with a rosé blend sourced from Northern California grapes, the infinitely sippable spirit straddles the line between hard alcohol and wine, lending itself just as well to cocktails as to being savored solo.

Head distiller Caley Shoemaker had already experimented with everything from red peppercorn, to honeycomb, to chipotle—and even fog—in her “distiller’s exclusive” line of vodkas. But her frequent trips to Wine Country inspired her to turn to a farm-fresh addition that’s already featured prominently in her vodkas: grapes.

“Being able to talk shop with winemakers and vintners is fascinating because there’s definitely a moment where you start to get inspired by techniques and ways of approaching ingredients that you haven’t seen before,” says Shoemaker.

For the rosé vodka, Hangar 1 creates its own rosé blend from Petit Verdot and white Meritage wines, and then blends the wine with its signature grape- and grain-distilled vodka. The resulting spirit serves up softer, sweeter floral notes from the distillate paired with a light acidity and oakiness you’d expect from a wine—with a slightly lower alcohol content at 30 percent, which means you can truly savor it longer than other spirits.

“I love it because it’s a cross between wine and vodka, and you can drink it at any of the occasions you’d drink both,” says Shoemaker. “So, you can drink it all day, and that’s as close to that quote as anyone is ever going to get me.”

Try the new Hangar 1 vodka at the Alameda tasting room, purchase a bottle online, or sample it in a cocktail at your favorite East Bay bar. hangarone.com.