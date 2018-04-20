Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top May Events in the East Bay

By Erin Strubbe

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Chamber of Commerce

Theater

What the Constitution Means to Me
5/3–6/17 Actress and playwright Heidi Schreck reimagines the high school speeches she gave on the Constitution in this Berkeley Repertory Theatre play. Balancing humor and heart, Schreck examines how this all-important document blurs the lines between the personal and the political. berkeleyrep.org.

 

Music

The Jazz Room: Cole Swings Cole
5/5 The George Cole Trio swings into Danville’s Village Theatre this month, re-creating the musical stylings of the legendary musician Nat King Cole. villagetheatreshows.com.

 

Art

Danville Open Studios
5/5–5/6 Spend the weekend viewing—and buying—art while peeking into the creative lives of Danville’s working artists. Swing by the Village Theatre to pick up a map of the participating studios before embarking on your self-guided tour. danville.ca.gov.

 

Literature

Berkeley Talks: An Evening With David Sedaris
5/8 Razor-sharp author and humorist David Sedaris comes to Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall for one night only to read from and sign many of his popular books—and preview his hotly anticipated upcoming work, Calypso. calperformances.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
5/10 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. Join us this month for the ’80s cult-classic adventure The Goonies. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Magic

David Blaine Live
5/12 Famed illusionist and “endurance artist” David Blaine hits Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on his North American tour. His unbelievable feats will keep you on the edge of your seat. paramount​theatre.com.

 

Art

Bay Area Life 2018
5/12–6/23 Regional artists share their visions of Bay Area living in a new exhibit at Walnut Creek’s Valley Art Gallery juried by Emma Acker, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s associate curator. valleyartgallery.org.

 

Pets

Dogtown Downtown
5/19 Pups are taking over downtown Lafayette! A local favorite, this festival is kicking off its fifth year with a morning of activities, contests, parades, and howling good fun. lafayettechamber.org.

 

Food and Drink

Livermore Wine Country Downtown Street Fest
5/19–5/20 The Tri-Valley’s largest street festival transforms downtown Livermore into a local wine, beer, and craft extravaganza. Live music, vendors, and more make it fun for the whole family. livermore downtown.com.

 

Sports

Oakland Athletics vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Featuring Harvey the Rabbit
5/26 In the ’60s, Harvey the Rabbit hung around home plate to deliver balls to the umpire—and the Oakland A's are bringing back the beloved mascot in honor of their 50th anniversary in Oakland. See Harvey in action at the Oakland Coliseum, and take home an exclusive Harvey the Rabbit backpack. athletics.com/promotions.

