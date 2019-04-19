Fries Before Guys in Livermore

A social media–savvy pop-up delivers loads of decadent fun to french fry lovers.

By Leeanne Jones

“I’ve never met a fry I didn’t like,” says Ghazal Sharif, the woman behind new food-delivery pop-up Man vs Fries. “You can eat them with everything and add them to anything. Who doesn’t love fries?”

Cooked in partner restaurant kitchens and available exclusively through DoorDash to Livermore destinations, and an Oakland brick-and-mortar opening at the end of May, Man vs Fries’ menu takes the humble potato to an outrageous level, decadently incorporating it into unexpected dishes. Burritos, for example, come stuffed with the requisite protein (chicken, steak, or eggs), guacamole, cheese, and sour cream—plus a whopping handful of crispy french fries.

Check out the Asada Fries: nachos that swap chips for waffle or curly fries. The Helladilla offers what the menu calls a “hella big 13-inch flour tortilla, hella cheese, hella meat, hella straight-cut fries, and hella sides.” Choose the “SoCal style” option to add Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to anything. For dessert, there are deep-fried Oreos and cookie dough bites—because why not?

“It’s different. It’s over-the-top. And people are responding to it,” says Sharif, 31, who works as a criminal-defense lawyer by day but has been dreaming about starting a food-focused side hustle for years. She is passionate about serving people, and Sharif and her Man vs Fries team feel strongly that food and fun should go hand in hand.

“Everything today feels so catastrophic; there is so much debate,” she says. “We want to offer an exciting reprieve, to make people happy.”

Delivery available Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until sold out. manvsfries.com.