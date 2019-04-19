Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top May Events in the East Bay

Groove to the dreamy alt-rock of Florence and the Machine; celebrate Mother’s Day at Todos Santos Plaza in Concord; and more.

By Emilie White

Published:

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

Photo by Vincent Haycock

Dance

Axis Dance Company Open Rehearsal

5/1 Celebrate the 21st annual Bay Area Dance Week by watching one of the country’s leading disability-​inclusive movement-art groups rehearse selections from their most recent pieces at Oakland’s Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts. axisdance.org.

 

Film

Free Movie Night

5/9 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor shine in the steamy Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Festival

MomDay in the Park and All Area Music Festival

5/11 Over Mother’s Day weekend, bring your favorite maternal figure to Todos Santos Plaza in Concord to enjoy lunch at one of the area’s many restaurants and an afternoon of free concerts by young Bay Area virtuosos in support of local music education. visit​concordca.com.

 

Music

Florence and the Machine: The High as Hope Tour

5/15 The Concord Pavilion becomes a whirl of light and color as Florence and the Machine transport audiences with their dreamy alt-rock soundscape. The show—one of the venue’s first of the year—will likely feature such hits as “Dog Days Are Over,” “Cosmic Love,” and “Sky Full of Song.” livenation.com.

 

Music

Berkeley Bluegrass Festival

5/16–5/19 Kick off festival season by watching the biggest names in bluegrass, as well as the genre’s emerging stars, perform and jam at the Freight and Salvage in Berkeley. String-instrument fans can also participate in workshops. thefreight.org.

 

Art

Around and About Diablo

5/18–6/29 From writer Alexandre Dumas to photographer Ansel Adams, artists of every medium have found inspiration in Mount Diablo. This new exhibition at Walnut Creek’s Valley Art Gallery focuses on local visual artists’ renderings of the iconic mountain and the life that surrounds it. valleyartgallery.org.

 

Pets

ARF’s Animals on Broadway

5/19 Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation presents a family-​friendly festival at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek. Walk a mile with your pup to raise funds for the lifesaving organization; other highlights include raffles, a Pet Wellness Fair, and even the opportunity to adopt a new furry friend. arflife.org.

 

Theater

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

5/22–6/9 Orinda’s California Shakespeare Theater opens its season at Bruns Amphitheater with the tale of four interconnected young lovers. This magical comedy features some of the Bard’s most iconic characters, from the mischievous Puck, to the ethereal Titania, to the brash Nick Bottom. calshakes.org.

 

Lecture

Conservation Icons: Dr. Gordon Frankie

5/25 For Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s final lecture event of the season, UC Berkeley bee expert Gordon Frankie discusses his buzz-worthy work in Walnut Creek. lindsaywildlife.org.

 

Comedy

Paula Poundstone

5/31 The veteran comedian and regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! takes the stage at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts for a night of laugh-out-loud stand-up. lesherarts​center​.org.

 

Faces

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.

She Persisted

Berkeley-based Bay Area Children’s Theatre hosted author Chelsea Clinton and illustrator Alexandra Boiger at a special staging of the theatrical adaptation of their best-selling book, She Persisted. The evening also celebrated the company’s Dare to Dream Fund, which provides vital resources to expand the horizons of children and families.

Gift of Schooling Gala

A night of Gatsby-esque elegance led to equally extravagant giving at Yours Humanly’s Gift of Schooling Gala at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville. The event and its 200 attendees raised more than $90,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s programs, including those focused on aiding low-income children throughout the Bay Area.

Women’s Artistic Alliance

The Women’s Artistic Alliance—a powerhouse of philanthropic leaders looking to improve our community through the arts—feted its one-year anniversary with a reception and private performance by country singer-songwriter and Bay Area native Mark Mackay at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts.

Guiding Stars Celebration

At its annual gala, Orinda’s California Shakespeare Theater raised money to support its artistic-engagement and learning programs and honored five individuals—from inspirational artists to devoted community partners—who serve as luminaries in the theatrical world and beyond. This year, the Guiding Star Award was given to the CEO of Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Deborah Cullinan.

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.

Stars to the Rescue

With this annual bash at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation raises funds to save dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters. Headlining the furtastic evening were Grammy Award winners Bruce Hornsby and Christian McBride; other performers included the Grammy-nominated Robb Flynn and friends, Sven and the Masterful Majestic Orchestra, and comedian Tom Cotter.

UCSF Benioff Winter Ball

Nearly 400 guests—among them nine debutantes—attended the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Hill Branch’s 61st Winter Ball. Proceeds from the event will support the Transport Isolette, a specialized, movable NICU unit that transports premature and critically ill infants from all over Northern California to Children’s Hospital Oakland for care.

Crayon Initiative

Hundreds of employees at CSAA Insurance Group joined staff from Assemblyman Tim Grayson’s district office in Concord to volunteer for a day at Danville-based The Crayon Initiative. The national nonprofit recycles used and unwanted crayons to reduce waste and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.

Paws in Need Crab Feed

San Ramon’s Paws in Need organization is dedicated to improving the welfare of animals in the Tri-Valley with its programs, such as financial assistance for one-time emergency veterinary care and spraying and neutering. The winter fundraiser at the Shrine Event Center in Livermore included dinner, games, raffle baskets, and an auction.

Threads of Hope

Diablo magazine recognized outstanding volunteerism at the Threads of Hope gala at the Orinda Theatre. The annual event saw five local heroes receive awards for their tireless efforts to better the community, from teaching tai chi to cancer patients to representing LGBTQ+ immigrants applying for asylum.
