Chocolate Craze

Kathryn Jessup

Hi, we’re the East Bay, and we’re high-end chocoholics. No longer sated by the average candy shop or the occasional brownie, we’ve begun demanding entire eateries dedicated to quality cocoa. Fortunately, East Bay chocolatiers are heeding the call. Last year, Berkeley’s Scharffen Berger opened Café Cacao, then The Bittersweet Café unleashed its European-style hot chocolates in Rockridge last spring. On November 17, Walnut Creek sweet freaks are in for a treat, when Portland-based Moonstruck Chocolate Company opens an all-chocolate café at 1273 Locust St. The menu will include chocolate milkshakes, pastries, and, of course, truffles.