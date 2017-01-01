Helping the Hungry
Peter Crooks
Larry Sly, executive director of the Food Bank of
Contra Costa and Solano, is a big fan of KFOG’s Live from the Archives
benefit CDs. And not just because they have raised $2.7 million for Bay
Area food banks, including $1 million for his organization.
Sly also likes the music. “I’ve downloaded all 11
of the previous albums into my iPod, and I listen to them when I’m
driving to work and when I’m running,” he says. This year’s 12th annual
album hits stores this month, and features live tracks by Los Lobos,
Madeleine Peyroux, Ray LaMontagne, and Bay Area–favorite Train.
KFOG’s Live from the Archives 12 hits Tower Records on November 19. For information, go to www.kfog.com and www.towerrecords.com .