Heritage Turkeys
Think of Heritage meats as the animal equivalents of heirloom fruits and vegetables.
The trend of raising rare farm animals started
when the Slow Food Movement connected its members with farmers raising
rare breeds of turkey. The taste was such a revelation, the birds so
superior, that Slow Food USA Director Patrick Martins broke off from
the main Slow Food organization to form Heritage Foods USA. There,
Martins started marketing Heritage chicken, beef, pork, and lamb as
well as turkey.Marsha McBride, owner of Café Rouge in Berkeley, sells
Heritage chickens at her butcher shop. “They’re just so rich and
succulent,” she says. “They remind me of the chickens I’ve tasted in
France.”
This Thanksgiving, Heritage turkeys are available
online, and also can be found in upscale groceries. Web purveyors,
small butcher shops, and farmers markets in the Bay Area sell Heritage
meats year round. Here’s where you can get one of these rare birds in
the East Bay.
Thanksgiving Heritage turkeys: Andronico’s and Lunardi’s
Heritage chickens: Café Rouge, 1782 Fourth St., Berkeley
Heritage meats like Scottish Highlands beef,
Tamworth pork, and Dorset lamb: Berkeley Farmer’s Markets, or call Ted
Fuller, (530) 908-5672. Fuller will expand to Contra Costa markets next
spring.
For information, www.heritagefoodsusa.com .