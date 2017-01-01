Edit ModuleShow Tags

Lounging at Aura

Mike Krolak

Published:

The last place you’d expect to find a blend of Manhattan style and Vegas VIP treatment is in a Pleasanton strip mall. But since its doors opened in August, Aura nightclub has made the Tri-Valley the place to get your groove on.

“We’re trying to bring a little bit of the big city life to suburbia,” says owner George Karpaty, a Pleasanton resident.

Just like in Vegas, you and five friends can reserve a private booth, one bottle of booze with mixers, and someone to mix drinks at your table for as little as $250; additional bottles will run you anywhere from $165 to $400.

Aura, sister to San Francisco’s popular dance club Ruby Skye, has seen tabs for groups eclipse the $1,000 mark. But Karpaty is quick to note that servers will use their alcohol-dispensing discretion if they sense you’ve lost yours. “We have no problem saying no,” he says.

If you get hungry for something nonliquid, you can order from Aura’s small-plate menu until 1 a.m., or you can wait for a server to swing by your private area with complimentary sweets like chocolate-dipped strawberries, Rice Krispies Treats, or homemade
cotton candy. Feel free to indulge—you can sweat off the calories to the throbbing techno and house music until the wee hours of the morning.

Each private seating area features custom-made couches and coffee tables. “The dining and drinking experience at Aura is designed to feel like you’re home in your living room,” Karpaty says.

Aura is open Thursday–Sunday, 7 p.m.–2 a.m., 4825 Hopyard Rd., Pleasanton, (925) 416-0777, www.nightclubaura.com .

