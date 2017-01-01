TV Dinners

Kathryn Jessup

When food lovers aren’t eating—and even sometimes when they are—they’re dishing about the best (or worst) bites they’ve recently sampled. Starting November 3, they’ll have a new place to air their views. Check, Please! Bay Area, a production of KQED Public Television, will bring together three diners for a roundtable discussion of three restaurants. Wine and food expert Leslie Sbrocco will moderate the discussion. “We’re going all over the Bay Area, including the East Bay, and we’ll be covering everything from fine-dining establishments to your favorite hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop,” says Sbrocco.

Have a restaurant to recommend? Want to be a guest on the show? Go to www.kqed.org/checkplease .