Wine lovin’ words

Elyce Petker

If you’re someone who drinks wine just for fun, you might find wine guides to be intolerably boring. Too often, books about wine march you through regions and varietals like so much homework. Not so with The Simple & Savvy Wine Guide (William Morrow, $14.95), the latest release from Leslie Sbrocco, a San Francisco Chronicle wine columnist and host of KQED’s restaurant review series Check, Please! Bay Area.

Sbrocco is an expert at breaking down wine-world wisdom for the rest of us. Her latest tome uses mood and season, rather than appellation and vintage, as the basis for its chapters. Adding to the fun, East Bay vintners get some play on Sbrocco’s pages. “With world-class wineries such as Wente and Concannon, the historic Livermore Valley is an ideal place for wine lovers to explore,” says Sbrocco.

So pick up a copy, pour yourself a glass, prop up your feet, and enjoy a read that will leave you passionate, not prone.

