Edit ModuleShow Tags

Wine lovin’ words

Elyce Petker

Published:

If you’re someone who drinks wine just for fun, you might find wine guides to be intolerably boring. Too often, books about wine march you through regions and varietals like so much homework. Not so with The Simple & Savvy Wine Guide (William Morrow, $14.95), the latest release from Leslie Sbrocco, a San Francisco Chronicle wine columnist and host of KQED’s restaurant review series Check, Please! Bay Area.

Sbrocco is an expert at breaking down wine-world wisdom for the rest of us. Her latest tome uses mood and season, rather than appellation and vintage, as the basis for its chapters. Adding to the fun, East Bay vintners get some play on Sbrocco’s pages. “With world-class wineries such as Wente and Concannon, the historic Livermore Valley is an ideal place for wine lovers to explore,” says Sbrocco.

So pick up a copy, pour yourself a glass, prop up your feet, and enjoy a read that will leave you passionate, not prone.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers