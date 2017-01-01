Choco-lit

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Cookbook

Ten Speed Press, 2007.

A new revised edition with recipes and history from the famed Bay Area chocolate-maker.

The Essence of Chocolate

John Scharffenberger and Robert Steinberg, Hyperion, 2006.

The James Beard–winning story of Scharffen Berger, by its founders, with recipes, tips, and information on chocolate history, tools, and techniques.

Chocolate Obsession

Michael Recchiuti and Fran Gage,

Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2005.

A sensuous, stylish book with recipes for truffles, ganache, and molded chocolates as well as snacks, desserts, and chocolate drinks.

Bittersweet: Recipes and Tales from a Life in Chocolate

Alice Medrich,

Artisan Books, 2003.

If you own only one book on chocolate, let this be the one. Not only is it chock-full of Medrich’s classic chocolate recipes, but it thoroughly explains chocolate making and gives finely detailed instructions on every aspect of handling it—including how to adapt old recipes to the new darker chocolates.

