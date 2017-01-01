Edit ModuleShow Tags

Now that you’ve read our delicious guide to chocolate, check out one of these recommended titles:

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Cookbook
Ten Speed Press, 2007.
A new revised edition with recipes and history from the famed Bay Area chocolate-maker.

The Essence of Chocolate
John Scharffenberger and Robert Steinberg, Hyperion, 2006.
The James Beard–winning story of Scharffen Berger, by its founders, with recipes, tips, and information on chocolate history, tools, and techniques.

Chocolate Obsession
Michael Recchiuti and Fran Gage,
Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2005.
A sensuous, stylish book with recipes for truffles, ganache, and molded chocolates as well as snacks, desserts, and chocolate drinks.

Bittersweet: Recipes and Tales from a Life in Chocolate
Alice Medrich,
Artisan Books, 2003.
If you own only one book on chocolate, let this be the one. Not only is it chock-full of Medrich’s classic chocolate recipes, but it thoroughly explains chocolate making and gives finely detailed instructions on every aspect of handling it—including how to adapt old recipes to the new darker chocolates.

Click here to go to the Chocomania article in the November issue of Diablo magazine.

