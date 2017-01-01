Edit ModuleShow Tags

The East Bay's Hottest New Cocktail Lounges

Justin Goldman

Published:

 


Pomegranate Martini at Blend in Danville
Photography by Chi Young

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Other times, you want to head out to something new. Diablo decided to check out a few new East Bay locations for all you cocktail-quaffers in search of adventure.

Blend The newest entry in the 925 nightlife scene, Blend offers a sleek interior and trendy drinks like pomegranate martinis and mango margaritas. Beers and well cocktails are $2 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. 519 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Danville, (925) 552-5363, www.blend519.com.

Easy Lounge This low-lit stylish bar has been pouring drinks on Lakeshore Avenue since last June. Libations for the sweet tooth include a peach Cosmo and a Mandarin lemon drop, but our bowler hat–sporting bartender also whipped up tasty whiskey- and scotch-based beverages for real men. Stop by after the Grand Lake farmers market on Saturday for $6 specialty cocktails until 5 p.m. 3255 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, (510) 338-4911, www.easy510.com

Izzy’s Steaks and Chops The Trophy Bar at this San Ramon steak house may feel like a jazz lounge from 1930s San Francisco, but one sip of the Mojito or the Hemingway daiquiri and you’ll be under a palm tree in Havana. 200 Montgomery St., San Ramon, (925) 830-8620, www.izzyssteaksandchops.com.

Levende East The sister of San Francisco’s uber-chic Levende Lounge, this new bar and restaurant in old Oakland offers margaritas galore and several South American specialties, such as the Caipirinha and the pisco sour. However, service can be inconsistent. On one visit, our waiter was rude, and the bar staff was inattentive. A follow-up visit provided much better results. 827 Washington St., Oakland, (510) 835-5585, www.levendeeast.com .

Metro Lafayette Jack Moore’s new restaurant has created a frenzy among local foodies, but it also has something for those who crave classic cocktails. Female bar-goers swooned over the sugar-rimmed sidecar, and your correspondent’s Manhattan, garnished with brandy-marinated cherries, was sublime. 3524 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, (925) 284-4422, www.metrolafayette.com .

 


Metro Lafayette

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers