Edit ModuleShow Tags

Update: Posada



Published:

@childofthemosthighking on Instagram

With weekend reservations at their cozy Southwestern restaurant a hot commodity, Eduardo and Blanca Posada decided to double down. After a six-month expansion, the new Posada opened with 88 seats (up from 44), a wine cellar with local and international selections, and a refurbished kitchen. The extra space allows for more creativity and a larger menu. Brunch (headed by son Alexis) is particularly wonderful, featuring sublime huevos rancheros, meaty enchiladas topped with fried eggs, and grilled oysters Posada. Signature dinner dishes still include spicy mahimahi tacos, crispy lamb flautas, lush short ribs with blackberry mole, and flash-fried churros with Mexican hot chocolate. Located on the quiet, eucalyptus-shaded side of an unassuming strip mall, the colorful and expanded Posada is nearly twice as nice. 988 Murrieta Blvd., (925) 606-1004, posadarestaurant.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun., brunch Sat.–Sun.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event