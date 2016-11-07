Update: Posada

With weekend reservations at their cozy Southwestern restaurant a hot commodity, Eduardo and Blanca Posada decided to double down. After a six-month expansion, the new Posada opened with 88 seats (up from 44), a wine cellar with local and international selections, and a refurbished kitchen. The extra space allows for more creativity and a larger menu. Brunch (headed by son Alexis) is particularly wonderful, featuring sublime huevos rancheros, meaty enchiladas topped with fried eggs, and grilled oysters Posada. Signature dinner dishes still include spicy mahimahi tacos, crispy lamb flautas, lush short ribs with blackberry mole, and flash-fried churros with Mexican hot chocolate. Located on the quiet, eucalyptus-shaded side of an unassuming strip mall, the colorful and expanded Posada is nearly twice as nice. 988 Murrieta Blvd., (925) 606-1004, posadarestaurant.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun., brunch Sat.–Sun.